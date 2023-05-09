Free yoga event to honour the Summer Solstice

Welcome the Summer Solstice with this inspiring and free yoga event on the Terrasses du Soleil of the Casino. No experience required!

Set to take place between 5.45pm and 8pm on Wednesday 21st June, this is the 10th such event to be organised in the Principality of Monaco. In the past, it has attracted and inspired hundreds of people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to take a moment to reconnect with the Earth.

This year, a number of charities and associations will also be present at the event, including The Animal Fund, the Interspecies Peace Organisation, SPA Monaco and Fight Aids Monaco.

“We are connected with the yoga gatherings taking place all over the world, to celebrate the longest day of the year, the Summer Solstice, declared by the United Nations [as] the International Day of Yoga,” says organiser Helena Lorentzen. “Everybody, no matter what age [or] level of practice is invited to join the event, to move, to breathe, to feel and to relax… Come to share with your friends, children, parents and grandparents! No previous yoga experience is required.”

Do you have an event in Monaco or the French Riviera that you would like us to include in our What’s On section and events calendar? Please email editor@monacolife.net.

Photo source: Yoga Shala Circle Monaco / Facebook