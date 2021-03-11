Weather
14 ° C
14°C
9°C
Sunny Intervals
Thursday, March 11, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

14 Covid cases 10 Mar, 25 hospitalised, 11 in ICU, 73 home monitored, 1,875 recoveries, 26 deaths, 176 incidence rate, 8,449 people vaccinated

French airline experiments with AOK travel pass

French airline experiments with AOK travel pass

By Cassandra Tanti - March 11, 2021

Air France is now trialing a digital ‘health pass’ for Covid-free travelers on selected flights. The company says it will share the test results with other airlines in an effort to resume air traffic as swiftly as possible.

While France’s major airline made the announcement on 17th February, the company began testing the digital pass on several flights to Guadeloupe and Martinique on Thursday.

It comes exactly one year to the day, 11th March, when the World Health Organisation declared a worldwide pandemic. The air travel industry has been in freefall ever since.

The AOKpass is a mobile app that allows a secure record of the results of a passenger’s Covid-19 test carried out in one of two partner laboratories.

Once at the airport, passengers present the certificate on the app – a QR code – instead of a paper test.

According to Emmanuelle Ferracci, in charge of the project at Air France, the app will make boarding easier for passengers, who will have a dedicated queue and will be able to swiftly present the QR code before boarding.

“The objective is to prepare for the future, since in the long term we will have to come up with solutions to be able to resume air traffic. And this ‘health pass’ will be a part of that,” she said.

The International Air Transport Association, which brings together most of the global sector, has been working for several months on a digital passport allowing passengers to prove their health status before boarding.

Air France’s test phase for the AOKpass will last one month and involve flights departing from Roissy-Charles de Gaulle (Paris) to Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe) and Fort-de-France (Martinique).

It will be carried out on a voluntary basis in order to test the operation of the app in real conditions and to find out the opinions of test clients. Air France says it will share this feedback with the other airlines in the Skyteam alliance, which are currently testing various solutions for digitising health documents.

Air France has assured that it will not keep any personal data on passengers and only the laboratories will have access to that information.

Over the next few months, the app could also include proof of vaccination, but for now debates surrounding a “vaccine passport” are far from settled, despite a strong push in that direction by the aviation sector.

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleLife after the Covid crisis

Editors pics

March 11, 2021 | Business & Finance

Life after the Covid crisis

The National Council has presented to the government its health crisis exit strategy, saying Monaco should be a role model in how it emerges from this unprecedented situation.

0
March 11, 2021 | Local News

Electronic signatures for Monaco businesses

The government is now offering Monaco’s businesses the option to use their new digital certificate delivery service as the next step toward the country’s total digital transition.

0
March 10, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco to boost arsenal with AstraZeneca vaccine

Vaccine stocks will be replenished in Monaco by the end of the week with the arrival of thousands more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of March.

0
March 10, 2021 | Local News

Tickets from €19 on Paris-Nice overnight train

French national railway SNCF has started selling tickets for the revived Paris-Nice overnight service with a launch date set for mid-April. 

0

daily

March 11, 2021 | Local News

Life after the Covid crisis

Cassandra Tanti

The National Council has presented to the government its health crisis exit strategy, saying Monaco should be a role model in how it emerges from this unprecedented situation.

0
March 11, 2021 | Local News

Ferrari reveals Leclerc’s new wheels

Stephanie Horsman

Ferrari has unveiled its new Formula 1 car which will be driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlo Sainz this racing season and which is hopefully a vast improvement on the last disappointing model.

0
March 11, 2021 | Local News

Electronic signatures for Monaco businesses

Stephanie Horsman

The government is now offering Monaco’s businesses the option to use their new digital certificate delivery service as the next step toward the country’s total digital transition.

0
March 10, 2021 | Local News

Monaco to boost arsenal with AstraZeneca vaccine

Cassandra Tanti

Vaccine stocks will be replenished in Monaco by the end of the week with the arrival of thousands more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of March.

0
MORE STORIES

Sun. Sept 17 – Grande Saison series:...

Local News Staff Writer -
Sunday 17 September, 6 pm, Rainier III Auditorium Grande Saison series: Friends of the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra gala concert, conducted by Lawrence Foster with Evgeny Kissin on piano. The programme features Antonín Dvorak, Béla Bartok, Leos Janacek and Zoltán Kodaly. At 5 pm, as a prelude to the concert, there will be a presentation of the works by André Peyrègne Information: +377 98 06 28 28