Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
broken clouds
6.6 ° C
10 °
0 °
61%
5.7kmh
75%
Fri
12 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
13 °
Thursday, January 23, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Makeover of Casino Square to dramatically change the look of Monte Carlo

French-Monaco social security issues on the table

French-Monaco social security issues on the table

By Cassandra Tanti - January 22, 2020

Health and security were the main topics discussed at the recent Franco-Monegasque Joint Social Security Commission, including health care for workers in Monaco, the implementation of telework and the sharing of electronic medical records.  

The commission met on Friday 17th January at the Ministry of State. The delegations were chaired by Monaco’s Minister of Social Affairs and Health Didier Gamerdinger and by François Brillanceau, Head of the Division of Community and International Affairs of the Directorate of Social Security France.

They discussed at length the process of making it easier for healthcare professionals in the Principality to deal with French insured patients, as well as access to Computerised Medical Records. Following on from ameeting held in November in Paris, the parties confirmed the need for close collaboration between France and the Principality to allow the two health systems to operate in together effectively, for the benefit of patients likely to be treated in the two territories.

Meanwhile, the practical implementation of teleworking was a hot topic, in particular the number of teleworking employees. Both agreed to continue to discuss this issue annually.

Finally, a renegotiation of the conventional provisions with regard to family benefits was also discussed and will be the subject of a dedicated working group. This is part of the reform initiated by the Prince’s Government in 2019, aimed at ensuring the equality of women and men in accessing social rights.

 

Photo: © Direction de la Communication / Manuel Vitali

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMEB reveals rich program for 2020
Next articleInterview: Evgeny Denisenko

Editors pics

January 20, 2020 | News

Airport raises the bar in greenhouse goals

The Aeroports de la Côte d’Azur Group has revealed that it is two decades ahead of schedule in its ambitious plan to become 100% carbon-neutral, setting a precedent for the rest of the world.

0
January 16, 2020 | News

Interview: Olivier Wenden, Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Vice President

Despite setting his sights on diplomacy, the decision makers in Monaco had other ideas for Olivier Wenden.

0
January 15, 2020 | News

Prince’s Foundation to help restore Australian ecosystems

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation will be lending its support to projects and organisations that help restore ecosystems in fire ravaged Australia.

0
January 13, 2020 | News

Interview: Mark Thomas

One of Monaco’s most well-known personalities talks about returning to the world of real estate and how he has managed to achieve a balanced lifestyle.

0

daily

January 22, 2020 | News

Monaco receives newest Ambassadors

Stephanie Horsman

The Principality has welcomed four new Ambassadors from China, Brazil, Montenegro and Serbia.

0
January 22, 2020 | News

Fight AIDS Cup a triumph for charity

Stephanie Horsman

The first edition of the Fight AIDS Cup saw a turnout of nearly 600 fans, a handful of ex-AS Monaco players and the first ever defeat of the Barbagiuans by the Circus Team.

0
January 22, 2020 | News

French-Monaco social security issues on the table

Cassandra Tanti

Health and security were the main topics discussed at the recent Franco-Monegasque Joint Social Security Commission, including health care for workers in Monaco, the implementation of telework and the sharing of electronic medical records.  

0
January 22, 2020 | News

MEB reveals rich program for 2020

Cassandra Tanti

More than 350 economic players came together for the first MEB Members Meeting of the year, during which a full calendar of events for 2020 was unveiled.

0
MORE STORIES

Wed. Dec 6 – “Women in Major...

Local News Staff Writer -
Wednesday 6 December, 6 pm, Monaco Multimedia Library – Louis Notari Library “Women in Major Art. A Tribute to Female Painters and Sculptors” by Laurence Dionigi with Nivèse Oscari from the Ecole de Nice Information: +377 93 15 29 40

Monaco still has work to do on...

Local News Staff Writer -
P1060187In its report on Monaco published on Thursday, July 13, the Council of Europe’s anti-corruption body (GRECO) concludes that although the management of anti-corruption policies has continued to evolve in the right direction in recent years and anti-corruption mechanisms have gradually been strengthened, there is still progress to be made. The report, having been authorised by Monaco for publication, states: “In the case of members of parliament, there is no code of conduct governing the acceptance of gifts and other benefits, occasional conflicts of interest or relations with lobbies. GRECO also calls for members of parliament to be required to make periodical declarations of interests and for effective supervisory machinery to be established.” The published document also claims “the transparency of parliamentary work and consultations needs to be improved”. GRECO said that “there is no record of criminal or disciplinary proceedings relating to the integrity of a parliamentarian, which may be as much due to the absence of intrinsic problems as to the absence of specific rules and mechanisms designed to preserve the integrity of national elected representatives.” As regards judges and prosecutors, Monaco makes significant use of French officials, GRECO noted. This element of outside involvement moderates the possible consequences of close social relations, according to the GRECO report. A team of evaluators had visited Monaco in November, 2016, to meet, among others, parliamentarians and magistrates. Subsequently, a Monegasque delegation visited Strasbourg in order to be able to answer questions from the members of the GRECO Committee – meeting in plenary session – and to provide all relevant information. Implementation of the 16 recommendations made to Monaco will be assessed by GRECO in the first half of 2019 under its specific monitoring procedures.

READ ALSO:

https://monacolife.net/?p=8629  