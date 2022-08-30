French PM says companies may need to ration energy this winter

“If we act collectively then we can overcome the risk of shortages, but unless everyone takes part and if all the bad-case scenarios come together then we could be forced to impose reductions on consumers,” the Prime Minister told the Medef business group. “If we end up with rationing, companies will be the most affected and unfortunately we need to be prepared for it.”
Ms Borne did announce that the government was looking into a plan to support companies though, including a “quota trading system” that would allow businesses to buy and sell power quotas.