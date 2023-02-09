Opération Tranquillité Vacances: French police offer free home surveillance

If you are taking a vacation away from home, or your second home, this school holiday break, why not take advantage of Opération Tranquillité Vacances, a free police service that monitors your property in case of burglary.

Opération Tranquillité Vacances is the brainchild of the three branches of the French police. This collective effort between the gendarmerie, local and national police was set up to help deter robberies from occurring when people are away on holiday by monitoring the homes of those who sign up for the service.

Police officers patrol the homes of registered users randomly, day and night, as a deterrent to anyone who may be considering breaking in. If a break-in or theft does occur, the police notify the user either personally or via a trusted person or friend.

The idea is that the faster one can react in the event of a burglary, the less damage will be incurred, allowing people time to do necessary tasks such as change locks, contact insurance companies or cancel credit cards.

The service is open to those resident in France and who are planning to be away for a maximum of one year. It is available year-round. As of now, businesses are not included in the list of those who can apply.

To register for the service, apply at a local police station or sign up online.

Photo source: Gwedal Cottin for Unsplash