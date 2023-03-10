French Riviera stage of Paris-Nice cancelled due to powerful winds

Stage Six of the Paris-Nice cycling race, which would have passed through the Var and the Alpes-Maritimes, has been cancelled due to Storm Larisa.

Powerful winds are currently battering the Côte d’Azur, from the beaches to the hinterland, and after a decision this morning to cancel the first leg of today’s racing comes news that all of Stage Six has been scrapped.

Just before 1pm, Paris-Nice organisers released the following communiqué:

“After reviewing several options for modifying the route and waiting for an improvement in weather conditions in the afternoon, the organisers of Paris-Nice have decided to cancel the sixth stage to preserve the safety of the riders of the 81st edition, in agreement with local authorities. The exceptionally violent winds, which notably caused several tree falls in the region, make the cancellation of the stage inevitable. As a result, sporting action will resume tomorrow from Nice for the seventh stage towards Col de la Couillole.”

Monaco resident Tadej Pogacar in the yellow jersey

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar maintains the yellow jersey as the race edges towards its final destination.

Pogacar, a Monaco resident, remains in the lead of the iconic race, which travels close to the entire length of France. However, he saw his lead cut during the fifth stage, won by Olav Kooij.

On familiar roads, Pogacar will be looking to retain his slender lead and succeed compatriot Primoz Roglic in winning the prestigious race while fans will be hoping that conditions improve for racing on Saturday 11th March.

Photo by Petar Milosevic