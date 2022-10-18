French Riviera to nurture future masters of the screen

A collaboration between content giant Banijay, the city of Cannes and the Université Côte d’Azur has culminated in the launch of a brand new Masters degree in the region.

Mastering the TV Formats of Tomorrow: Creation and Development hopes to attract both French and international students to the Georges Méliès Campus (Cannes La Bocca) of the Université Côte d’Azur with a bilingual curriculum and unparalleled access to flagship events in Cannes.

“We are constantly exploring new ways to widen our talent pool and bring new voices into our industry worldwide,” says Banijay, a major partner in the project and the company behind productions such as Peaky Blinders and Master Chef.

The bilingual course with an international dimension will comprise academic courses taught by research professors from Université Côte d’Azur and practical teaching led by Banijay. Students on the new course will also balance masterclasses with immersion periods at flagship events such as MIPCOM, MIPTV and CANNESERIES.

This new Masters degree is a fascinating meeting of a city celebrated worldwide for its film festival and a global producer and distributor of some of the finest series and shows on our screens today.

David Lisnard, Mayor of Cannes and President of the Cannes Lérins Agglomeration, says, “This collaboration is perfectly consistent with our determination to make Cannes the city of tomorrow’s creators, the emergence of new content and support for project leaders.”

The course will be available from January 2023.

Photo above: Zhifei Zhou at Cannes, Unsplash