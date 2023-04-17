French tax declarations: important dates and information

Annual income tax returns are now due in France, and online declarations are mandatory for anyone with an internet connection in their home. Here is some other useful information.

From 2023, the French Government is aiming to streamline the annual tax declaration process by encouraging everyone to complete the process online. Those without an internet connection to their home can file a paper tax return, but the deadline is shorter.

The deadlines for filing declarations depends on department of residence:

25th May: departments 1 to 19 and non-residents; 1st June: departments 20 to 54; and 8th June: departments no. 55 to 974/976.

For users who cannot declare online, the deadline for filing paper declarations is 22nd May 2023, regardless of place of residence, including for French residents abroad.

Anyone who resides in France and has a professional activity in the country must file a tax return with French authorities, as well as those aged over 18 and those who live abroad but have an income from French sources.

After completing the 2022 income declaration online, people will know immediately the tax rate that will apply to their income from August 2023.

From the end of July, people will receive their 2023 tax notice based on their 2022 income statement.

Further information can be found at Service-Public.fr.

