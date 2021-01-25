Weather
3 ° C
3°C
Monday, January 25, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

11 new Covid cases on 25 Jan. brings total to 1,368: 44 hospitalised: 27 resident + 10 in ICU: 4 resident, 145 home monitored, 1,140 recoveries, 9 deaths

French team makes history at Monte-Carlo Rally

French team makes history at Monte-Carlo Rally

By Stephanie Horsman - January 25, 2021

Julien Ingrassia and Sébastien Ogier achieved a record-topping eighth win at the 89th Monte-Carlo Rally this weekend, beating out former record holders Sébastien Loeb and Daniel Elena.

The annual rally ended on Sunday with Frenchmen Sébastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia taking their eighth victory in their Toyota Yaris WRC, surpassing the record they shared with Sébastien Loeb and Daniel Elena.

The race was not the usual spectacle, as health measure prohibited the public from cheering them on and the course was abridged to comply with rules pertaining to curfews, but the excitement of the race was still felt.

Ogier and Ingrassia came out swinging and won not only the Rally, but also their 50th World Rally Cup victory.

The final standings of the race saw Sébastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia coming in at 2h56’33”, with fellow Toyota Yaris WRC drivers Elfyn Evans and Scott Martin in second place. The Brits were 32”6 behind the leaders. Belgians Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe in their Hyundai i20 Coupé WRC took third coming in 1’13’5 after Ogier and Ingrassia.

Rounding out the top five were Kalle Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen from Finland in their Toyota Yaris WRC and Spanish drivers Dani Sordo and Carlos Del Barrio in their Hyundai i20 Coupé WRC.

Ogier won his first Rallye Monte-Carlo in 2009, and then from 2014 he won every year until 2019. He was unseated in 2020 by Thierry Neuville in 2020.

Prince Albert presented the award to Sébastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia on Sunday afternoon.

 

Photo: Government Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articlePrince’s Foundation joins Clean Arctic Alliance
Next articleAstraZeneca follows Pfizer in vaccine delay

Editors pics

January 22, 2021 | Local News

Prince’s Foundation joins Clean Arctic Alliance

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has signed the Arctic Commitment and pledged its support for a ban on the use and carriage of heavy fuel oil in Arctic shipping.

0
January 22, 2021 | Local News

Government launches e-health initiative

A new website, Monaco Santé, has been created in the Principality, providing information and services for residents and visitors including online bookings and consultations.

0
January 21, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New developments in vaccination programme

The Grimaldi Forum will become vaccination headquarters from Monday, while a new online booking service is helping to speed up the rollout in Monaco.

0
January 20, 2021 | Local News

Superfast shuttle boat trials ahead of launch

An innovative new shuttle boat called Monaco One will be able to transport passengers from the new port in Ventimiglia to Monaco in just 10 minutes. 

0

daily

January 25, 2021 | Local News

Giacometti marks return of summer exhibition

Cassandra Tanti

A retrospective exhibition of the works of famed Swiss sculptor and painter Alberto Giacometti is coming to the Grimaldi Forum this summer for the first time ever.

0
January 25, 2021 | Local News

AS Monaco on a roll

Stephanie Horsman

The Red and Whites took their fourth victory in a row after a brilliant showing Friday night against Olympique de Marseille, winning three to one at a home game at Stade Louis II.

0
January 25, 2021 | Local News

AstraZeneca follows Pfizer in vaccine delay

Cassandra Tanti

AstraZeneca has warned that initial supplies of its Europe-bound Covid-19 vaccines will be lower than expected, sparking new concern over the rollout of inoculations.

0
January 25, 2021 | Local News

French team makes history at Monte-Carlo Rally

Stephanie Horsman

Julien Ingrassia and Sébastien Ogier achieved a record-topping eighth win at the 89th Monte-Carlo Rally this weekend, beating out former record holders Sébastien Loeb and Daniel Elena.

0
MORE STORIES

Benetton driven by Schumacher at Spanish GP...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_30852" align="alignnone" width="640"]992 Benetton team car driven by Michael Schumacher at the Spanish Grand Prix. Photo: RM Sotheby's 992 Benetton team car driven by Michael Schumacher at the Spanish Grand Prix. Photo: RM Sotheby's[/caption] In the run-up to the Grand Prix, RM Sotheby’s has announced a large selection of motorsport-themed consignments ahead of its forthcoming Monaco auction on 12 May. At the biennial sale, hosted at Grimaldi Forum, M, a 1957 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Competizione “Tour de France” is expected to draw worldwide interest, leading a handpicked selection of 87 spectacular motor cars, 13 lots of fascinating collectibles, and a single sporting Riva motorboat on offer. The race-ready theme continues with 1992 Benetton and 1999 Jordan F1 cars consigned, along with a 1978 Ferrari 308 GTS and 1971 Ferrari Dino 246 GT formerly owned by ex-F1 drivers Gilles Villeneuve and René Arnoux respectively. A rare, fully-matching 1957 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Competizione “Tour de France”, expected to make between €7 million to 9 million, heads up offerings from the Italian brand, while a race-driven 1992 Benetton team car – driven by Michael Schumacher at the Spanish Grand Prix – will also be among the headline lots. Another gem is a rare early series, single-exhaust car that has covered only 36,600 kilometres since new, and once owned by former Ferrari team driver Gilles Villeneuve. The ex-Scuderia race driver owned the car from 1978 until his tragic death in 1982. Extensively documented, with many documents in Villeneuve’s name, the car retains its original engine (Estimate: €300,000 - €400,000, offered without reserve). Auction admission is limited to registered bidders, consignors and approved media and guests only. Bidder registration is €150 and includes an official auction catalogue and admission for two to the preview and auction. Admission to preview hours is open to the public free of charge. View complete event details and all lots set for RM Sotheby’s Monaco sale at www.rmsothebys.com.

READ ALSO 

https://monacolife.net/going-once-going-twicegoing-to-the-historic-grand-prix/

Wed. Feb 14 – “Ensemble” contemporary theatre...

Local News Staff Writer -
Wednesday 14 February, 8 pm, Variety Theatre “Ensemble” contemporary theatre by and featuring Fabio Marra, Catherine Arditi, Sonia Palau and Floriane Vincent Information: +377 97 98 10 93