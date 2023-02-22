From Hollywood to the French Riviera: Air France to fly direct between LAX and Nice during Cannes Film Festival

Festival partner Air France has announced it will run three special flights between Los Angeles LAX and Nice during the Cannes Film Festival in May.

To coincide perfectly with the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, which will take place between 16th and 27th May, Air France has revealed plans for three direct flights: two flying out of Los Angeles prior to and during the festival, and a third returning to the City of Angels after the conclusion of the world-renowned movie event.

On 15th and 22nd May, Flight AF041 will depart Los Angeles at 1.30pm and touch down in Nice Côte d’Azur Airport at 9.30am the following day.

For the return connection on 29th May, passengers on Flight AF041 will take off from Nice at 1.55pm and land in Los Angeles at 5.05pm.

Each flight will be aboard an Airbus A350-900; the “new jewel” in the crown of Air France’s long-haul fleet. The aircraft is equipped with 324 seats, including 34 in Business Class, 24 in Premium Economy and 266 in Economy.

Air France will also operate four connections similar to the LAX and Nice flights, only this time from New York JFK, during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June.

Photo source: Loic Venance / Festival de Cannes