Fuel limits imposed on the French Riviera as shortages worsen

Service stations across the Côte d’Azur are imposing strict 30-litre limits on fuel due to strikes and walk-outs at some of the largest refineries in France.

In attempt to avoid a scenario like last October, when pumps ran dry at petrol stations nationwide, local authorities in the Alpes-Maritimes and the Var – like many others in France – have decided to limit refuelling to 30 litres for the average driver. For heavy goods vehicles and tractors, the limit is 120 litres.

The limit applies to all forms of fuel: petrol, unleaded petrol, diesel and LPG.

Prefect for the Alpes-Maritimes Bernard Gonzalez has called on drivers to be responsible in filling up their vehicles, saying “overconsumption will destabilise distribution and could create a shortage situation”.

The limits remain in place until midnight on Monday 27th March.

The use of jerricans and other portable containers for fuel is already subject to a ban. Only those using such equipment for professional reasons are permitted to fill up.

A situation that will get worse before it gets better

Earlier this week, the Secretary General of CGT’s National Federation of Chemical Industries, Emmanuel Lépine, warned that disruptions to fuel provisions would get worse before they got better as union bosses backed widespread protests within the industry. In light of France pushing ahead with its controversial pension reforms, against the wishes of many, Lépine said shortages were inevitable.

Photo source: Wassim Chouak for Unsplash