Fuel shortage: service station designated for priority customers

As strikes at French fuel depots continue to paralyse fuel stations across the country and Monaco, the Prince’s Government has chosen to partially reserve one local service station for vehicles belonging to priority groups.

The government announced on Friday that in order to deal with the current fuel shortage, from Saturday 15th to Wednesday 19th October, Romano Energy service station, located at 25 boulevard Charles III, will be closed to the public from 5:30am to 7:30am and 7pm to 9pm.

“These time slots will be reserved for the refuelling of vehicles used by personnel qualified as priority by their public action and their profession (who will have been notified by the State services), in order to allow continuity of service deemed vital,” said the government in a statement. “The Prince’s Government thanks all users in advance for taking these time slots into account so as not to hinder the supply of these priority personnel.”

Photo source: Government Communication Department