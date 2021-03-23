Tuesday, March 23, 2021
9 Covid cases 22 Mar, 20 hospitalised, 11 in ICU, 56 home monitored, 2,020 recoveries, 27 deaths, 174 incidence rate, 9,750 people vaccinated
Top photo by the Automobile Club of Monaco
Monaco’s National Council has joined world leaders and activists in condemning Turkey’s withdrawal from the landmark Istanbul Convention protecting women from violence.
A unique display of fine jewellery created by world-famous artists and passionately collected by Diane Venet will be exhibited this summer at the Grimaldi Forum.
Preparations for the Monaco Grand Prix are well underway with hundreds of workers on the case to make this year’s event one to remember despite complicated circumstances.
16 French departments, including Monaco’s neighbour the Alpes-Maritimes, are under stricter measures for a month. The French say it’s not a lockdown… then what exactly is it?