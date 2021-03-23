Weather
5 ° C
5°C
Tuesday, March 23, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

9 Covid cases 22 Mar, 20 hospitalised, 11 in ICU, 56 home monitored, 2,020 recoveries, 27 deaths, 174 incidence rate, 9,750 people vaccinated

Full steam ahead for the Monaco Grand Prix

Full steam ahead for the Monaco Grand Prix

By Stephanie Horsman - March 23, 2021

Preparations for the mythical Monaco Grand Prix are well underway with hundreds of workers on the case to make this year’s event one to remember despite complicated circumstances.

After a disappointing 2020, when the Monaco Grand Prix was forced to cancel for the first time since 1954, organisers of the event are pushing ahead with installations and plans for the legendary event.

This year will certainly be like no other in many ways, but most apparent will be the inclusion of strict sanitary measures in order to make the weekend not only exciting for visitors, but safe as well.

Over 600 Corps des Commissaires, a group of both seasoned professionals and newly recruited members, are currently being trained to face not only emergencies on the track, but also to implement new health measures to protect all who attend.

The training on the track involves a series of simulated events aimed at preparing the commissaires for all eventualities, primarily to ensure the safety of the drivers in the event of an accident. Nicknamed the “Angels of the Asphalt”, their actions can range from putting out fires to extracting a pilot from a mangled car and are highly dangerous, especially in such a fast-paced environment.

The Automobile Club of Monaco, the Red Cross of Monaco and the fire brigade all work together to devise these emergency action plans, and they are time-tested until perfected.

The off-track training, new for this year, will ensure that everyone involved in the event is following Monaco’s health and safety protocols throughout.

Photo by the Automobile Club of Monaco

On a more practical level, the circuit is taking shape with pitstop garages installed, grandstands set up and guardrails around the track in place.

The Monaco Grand Prix is widely thought to be the most difficult circuit on the Formula 1 schedule and winning it is the dream of most drivers. It is special in that it is one of the very few circuits that runs through town, not on a course outside the city.

This year the circuit will host three events in April and May. First is the beloved Historic Grand Prix from 23rdto 25th April, followed on 8th May by the E-Prix Formula E electric vehicle event, and finally from 20th to 23rdMay the Monaco Grand Prix.

Monaco is the fifth F1 race on this year’s schedule, following after Bahrain, Emilia Romagna, Portugal and Spain.

 

Top photo by the Automobile Club of Monaco

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleWhat are the new rules for “lockdown lite”
Next articlePicasso to Koons: Jewellery by Artists

Editors pics

March 23, 2021 | Local News

Making waves at Monaco Ocean Week

Prince Albert Foundation Vice-President Olivier Wenden explains to Monaco Life why postponing Monaco Ocean Week was not an option for the Prince and his Foundation.

0
March 22, 2021 | Business & Finance

After digital, Monaco is “banking” on sustainable finance

Monaco is looking to capitalise on a global movement towards sustainable investment and secure its position as a financial heavyweight while helping to save the environment.

0
March 19, 2021 | Local News

Princess’s emotional goodbye to Zulu King

Princess Charlene has travelled to her home country of South Africa to bid a final farewell to Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini during a memorial service broadcast from the royal palace.

0
March 17, 2021 | Culture

Grace Kelly, the influencer

More than 40 years after her death, Princess Grace is being recognised as an influencer of the 21st century through a new global initiative backed by Prince Albert called ‘Grace Influential’.

0

daily

March 23, 2021 | Culture

National Council responds to Turkey quitting convention

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s National Council has joined world leaders and activists in condemning Turkey’s withdrawal from the landmark Istanbul Convention protecting women from violence.

0
March 23, 2021 | Culture

Picasso to Koons: Jewellery by Artists

Stephanie Horsman

A unique display of fine jewellery created by world-famous artists and passionately collected by Diane Venet will be exhibited this summer at the Grimaldi Forum.

0
March 23, 2021 | Culture

Full steam ahead for the Monaco Grand Prix

Stephanie Horsman

Preparations for the Monaco Grand Prix are well underway with hundreds of workers on the case to make this year’s event one to remember despite complicated circumstances.

0
March 23, 2021 | Culture

What are the new rules for “lockdown lite”

Stephanie Horsman

16 French departments, including Monaco’s neighbour the Alpes-Maritimes, are under stricter measures for a month. The French say it’s not a lockdown… then what exactly is it?

0
MORE STORIES

Photos: Monaco celebrates historic concert under the...

Culture Cassandra Tanti -
Cecilia Bartoli, the future Director of the Opera de Monte-Carlo, has made her mark on the Principality, performing in the first cultural event to take place in the new Place du Casino.

AS Monaco Esports victory

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
The finals of the Supa Strong Championships France in Street Fighter V took place last weekend in Paris, and two AS Monaco E-Sports reps landed on the podium.