Further restrictions set to be lifted

Wednesday, July 1, 2020
A new case of Covid-19 on 27 June brings total in Monaco to 103: 3 home monitored, 95 cured, 1 resident death
Jeremy Williman, the man behind the retractable barrier system ‘Tensabarrier’, speaks about his new project, the ‘Dragonfly’, a hyperscooter bringing luxury to the future of micro-mobility.
The first half of 2020 has been the hottest on record for France, with a national average temperature of 12.5ºC according to Météo France.
Inflation unexpectedly rose in June in the Eurozone, prompting fear among experts that consumer price growth will be stunted for several years.
Public health conditions in Monaco are now favourable enough to see further lessening of restrictions on restaurants and live music events, says the Joint Monitoring Committee.