Future designers called upon to take part in new Top Marques Monaco competition

A competition to design the transport of tomorrow was launched Tuesday, inviting children in Monaco to draw the supercars, yachts and jets they think will be in circulation in the year 2050.

Would-be engineers are being asked to illustrate their vision of the vehicles that will be on the roads, the seas and in the sky when they are adults. There will be no petrol or diesel, so how will people get around?

The art competition is being organised by Top Marques in partnership with the Yacht Club de Monaco, Airbus Corporate Jets and Dassault Aviation ahead of the 18th edition of the supercar show, taking place from 7th to 11th June in the Principality.

“We wanted to implicate children in our show this year, to ask them to share with us their vision for the cars, yachts, and airplanes of tomorrow,” said Salim Zeghdar, CEO of Top Marques Monaco.

“There is so much debate today about how we can create vehicles that will run on new technology so that we can protect our environment. We are asking the children of Monaco to come up with their own designs as we are certain they have some incredible and innovative ideas.”

Entrants between seven and 17 are invited to choose one mode of transport – supercar, yacht, or airplane – and draw by hand or digitally their model which will be in circulation in 2050.

Pictures on display at Top Marques

All drawings will be displayed at Top Marques throughout the four-day event, with a jury meeting to deliberate the winning entrants on Friday 9th June.

The jury will be presided by Bernard d’Alessandri, Secretary General of the Yacht Club de Monaco, who will be joined by Sylvain Mariat, Head of Designs at Airbus Corporate Jets, Frederic le Basser, Falcon Business Jet International Sales Director at Dassault Aviation and Nunzio La Vecchia, the inventor of the nanoFlowcell system behind the Quantino twentyfive, an electric roadster which is the first in the world to run without a battery.

The winners and runners up from the three age categories will be invited to Top Marques with an adult on Saturday 10th June to meet members of the jury.

They will also be awarded prizes including a box of Lego and a holiday workshop offered by Bricks 4 Kidz, a week’s sailing course and motorboat licence training donated by the Yacht Club de Monaco and ACJ and Dassault Aviation model aircrafts.

Drawings must be deposited at the Reception of the Yacht Club de Monaco or emailed to concours@topmarquesmonaco.com by 1st June. All vehicles must have a name clearly marked along with the name and age of the child and a contact number of a parent.

For more information, please go to www.topmarquesmonaco.com

Photo provided