Thursday, November 12, 2020

News

Breaking News

12 new cases of Covid-19 on 11 Nov. brings total to 524: 15 hospitalised - 9 resident, 4 residents in ICU, 101 home monitored, 390 healed, 1 resident death

‘Galaxy of Happiness’ at MYS 2021

‘Galaxy of Happiness’ at MYS 2021

By Cassandra Tanti - November 12, 2020

It may seem like a world away, but anticipation is already building for the Monaco Yacht Show in 2021, especially with news that the world’s first ever Lithium Sulfur battery-powered luxury boat will be presented to the world.

Yachts de Luxe (YdL) of Singapore has placed a commercial 10-year worldwide contract with OXIS Energy valued at €5 million to build the world’s first ever luxury boat to be powered by Lithium Sulfur (Li-S) cell and battery systems technology. The objective is to achieve a range between 70 and 100 nautical miles at cruising speed.

OXIS will work with YdL to design the new 40 foot luxury day boat which will carry a 400 kWh battery system comprising of Ultra Light, High-Power cells and a BMS.  

According to its makers, OXIS Li-S technology does not use any toxic or rare earth material in the make-up of its cell technology which is hugely advantageous when building large batteries for maritime vessels. Diesel pollutes, and for maritime purposes, OXIS Li-S battery systems are a safe option for open water transportation. At the end of life, the materials used in the Li-S cells can be disposed of without damaging the environment.

“The collaboration with YdL and the renowned French naval architect Jean Jacques Coste is an example of how entrepreneurial companies are able to utilise their expertise and move swiftly to deploy new state of the art technology, which brings with it a paradigm shift in maritime transportation,” said Huw Hampson-Jones, CEO of OXIS Energy. “In August 2020, OXIS successfully powered the first ever US built electric aircraft with a flight time of just under two hours. The flight was approved by both NASA and the Federal Aviation Authority. Our intention is to achieve the same level of success in maritime applications. The collaboration allows us to achieve this, and provides a level of safety to our seafaring clients, far beyond existing Lithium Ion battery systems.”

The electrified Luxury Day Boat will be on display at the Monaco Boat show in September 2021.

 

(Photo: Galaxy of Happiness, a Jean-Jacques Coste design, provided)

 

 

Previous articleOrange-zone Liguria now requires travel certificate

