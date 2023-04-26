Garden inspiration at the Villa Ephrussi rose festival

Full buds and flowers bursting into bloom, nothing says spring more in the garden than the arrival of roses. Enjoy them in all their glory at the Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild this weekend.

Over the course of two days, Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th April, the gardens of the Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild on Saint Jean Cap Ferrat will be throwing their gates open to the public for a special event on the roses and plants that grow within the boundaries.

The head gardener will be hosting a series of workshops for adults and children, while an official guide will lead visitors on tours through the incredible property’s “nine sacred gardens”.

Local farmers, rose growers and nurseries will also be on hand, selling everything from the plants themselves to equipment. It’s the perfect opportunity to ask the professionals any questions you have about your garden and growing roses.

Inspiration in the gardens

And if that’s not inspiration enough, pianist Steve Villa Masonne will be setting up his signature red piano in the heart of the gardens for an unforgettable performance accompanied by the Lumin Art ballerina duo next to the Villa Ephrussi’s famous musical fountains.

It’s the 12th edition of this successful – and scented – event. Tickets cost €16 per adult, €13 for seven to 17-year-olds and a family pass costs €45.

For more information, please click here.

Photo credit: Sandra Malbequi / Facebook