Gazelles Rally: Womens cross-country rally to depart from Monaco in a race to Morocco

From a start line on the Place du Palais, this weekend will see eight teams from the Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles du Maroc’s 100% electric categories depart on a two-week cross-terrain race to Essaouïra.

Racing officially begins on Saturday 4th March for the 32rd edition of the Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles du Maroc, often called the Gazelles Rally. Monaco has the honour of hosting the start line event for two of the competing categories – the e-Gazelle Innovation and e-Gazelle Auto – at 9.30am while Nice will see competitors from the 4×4, Crossover and SSV-Quad groups depart from the Promenade des Anglais later the same day at 3pm.

In total, 380 women aged between 20 and 64, and representing 10 countries worldwide will be taking part in the cross-country rally, which has its sights set on an arrival in the Moroccan city of Essaouïra on 18th March after hitting Sète in France then the hinterland of Morocco following a sea-transfer.

The two 100% electric categories were a first in the world of raid rallying when they were launched in 2017 with the support of the Fondation Prince Albert II.

The vehicles competing this year include buggies and prototypes as well as a Volvo XC40 Recharge. Each will be closely monitored in order to “measure and optimise their performance, range and charging conditions”, the latter of which will be made possible thanks to a mobile photovoltaic charging point.

A Monegasque team and a duo from the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur will be taking part in the e-racing, and it will be possible to meet with the teams departing Monaco ahead of the 9.30am start time.

To find out more about the Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles du Maroc, please click here.

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo source: Gazelles Rally / Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles du Maroc