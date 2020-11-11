Strong GDP growth

Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
12 new cases of Covid-19 on 11 Nov. brings total to 524: 15 hospitalised - 9 resident, 4 residents in ICU, 101 home monitored, 390 healed, 1 resident death
Photo by Monaco Life, all rights reserved
For the first time since 2015, Monaco’s budget will be in deficit to the tune of €114.5 million. However, spending will continue in key areas in the Principality.
Fairmont Hotels and Resorts has announced the appointment of Pierre-Louis Renou as their new Managing Director of the Fairmont Monte-Carlo.
New research from Barclays Private Bank shows that building trust between generations will shape the success of wealth transfer among HNW families over the coming years.
The Monaco Economic Board and Nice CCI have signed a partnership agreement that “translated into concrete actions” at the recent Monaco Business Expo.