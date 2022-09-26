General Elektriks to perform Monaco show

Popular French band General Elektriks will take to the stage at the Espace Léo Ferré in Monaco this November.

After a tour that included 200 performances in France, it is Monaco’s turn to welcome Hervé Selters, aka General Elektriks, on Sunday 6th November for a concert of funk, pop and electro.

For this, one of the last dates on the tour, Selters will be joined by a number of artists who collaborated on his 6th album, including American rapper Lateef the Truthspeaker, Franco-Greek actress Ariane Labed, Brazilian singer Céu, rapper Quelle Chris and guitarist Jeff Parker.

Tickets start from €22. For more information, see our calendar by clicking here.