Weather
11 ° C
11°C
Wednesday, May 5, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

3 Covid cases 4 May, 4 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 32 home monitored, 2,390 recoveries, 32 deaths, 65 incidence rate, 35% population vaccinated

General public to be welcomed at Monaco GP

General public to be welcomed at Monaco GP

By Cassandra Tanti - May 4, 2021

The Monaco Grand Prix will open its grandstands to 7,500 spectators a day, regardless of their origin. However, there will be restrictions.

The government made the highly anticipated announcement on Tuesday, revealing that the Formula One Grand Prix would be open to the general public, however grandstand capacity will be limited to 40%.

Mandatory PCR tests for racing fans

People entering Monaco from the Alpes-Maritimes and the Var, including cross border workers, will not need to produce a PCR test until they enter the F1 circuit. Anyone from outside of this department will need to present a negative test upon entering the Principality and the racing circuit.

Grandstands will be open but capacity will be limited to 7,500 spectators per day, with normal seat pricing. On Friday 21st May, only the K and T stands will be open to accommodate a maximum of 3,000 people. Tickets for Friday’s races will be free.

Monaco residents and students will not need to produce a negative PCR test to access the F1 grandstands or circuit throughout the GP weekend.

No decision has been made yet regarding parties on terraces and yachts, or the opening of restaurants and bars, however an announcement on this is expected with the next change in health measures on 16th May.

Standing zones and the fan zone are not authorised this year.

Monaco E-Prix

In making the announcement on Tuesday, Minister of State Pierre Dartout said his government was happy with the running of the recent Historic Grand Prix and the same conditions will be applied to this weekend’s E-Prix, in particular a capacity limit of 6,500 people in the stands reserved for residents, employees, students and people staying in a hotel in Monaco. Access is also limited for guests on terraces to one person per square metre, and a maximum of 12 people on yachts. The sale and consumption of alcohol in public is banned.

Prepare to be stopped

The government warns that there will be strict controls by authorities and members of the Automobile Club of Monaco checking for PCR tests.

Monaco’s unprecedented move

Monaco’s decision follows an announcement by the organisers of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix to allow up to 1,000 circuit members to attend the race on Sunday.

There were no spectators allowed at either of the first two European events of the F1 season, in Portugal last weekend and Imola in Italy two weeks before.

Bahrain allowed 4,500 spectators to attend the season-opening race at the end of March, but it was open only to those who had been vaccinated against or recovered from Covid-19.

 

Photo by Reuben Rohard on Unsplash

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleSummer flight plan: 66 European cities, 7 international countries
Next articleUN puts drowning on international agenda

Editors pics

May 4, 2021 | Local News

Summer flight plan: 66 European cities, 7 international countries

Nice airport has released its summer schedule, showing an acceleration of European flights in June. However, international options will remain limited this year.

0
May 4, 2021 | Local News

Helping businesses to go green

The government has made it easier for businesses to make the ‘energy transition’ and take advantage of a 70% subsidy that is currently on offer.

0
May 3, 2021 | Local News

The stars are aligning in Monaco

The first ever Festival of Stars is launching this May, featuring exclusive dinners by Monaco's Michelin-starred chefs who are partnering up with other award-winning masters.

0
May 3, 2021 | Local News

The winning photos of the Prince’s Environmental Awards

‘Gorilla by the water’ by Kathleen Ricker has taken out the top prize in the inaugural Environmental Photography Award for the 15th anniversary of the Prince's Foundation.

0

daily

May 5, 2021 | Local News

Lebanon school reopens thanks to Monaco associations

Stephanie Horsman

Through the hard work and generosity of three local organisations, the Fréres Saint-Joseph school in Beirut has been able to reopen its doors to 300 students.

0
May 5, 2021 | Local News

Monaco gearing up for E-Prix weekend

Cassandra Tanti

An audience of 6,500 local spectators and small gatherings on terraces and yachts will be allowed for this weekend’s E-Prix. But what will the competition look like?

0
May 5, 2021 | Local News

‘Celebrating DeFi and NFTs’

Cassandra Tanti

Blockchain, DeFi and NFT startups looking to raise funds will meet with a select group of qualified investors at this year’s annual Global Blockchain Congress in Dubai in June.

0
May 5, 2021 | Local News

UN puts drowning on international agenda

Stephanie Horsman

The Princess Charlene Foundation has welcomed a move by the United Nations to adopt a new resolution on drowning prevention with Monaco as co-sponsor.

0
MORE STORIES

“Monaco and the War” brings back vivid...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_28931" align="alignnone" width="2088"]Photo: Manuel Vitali/DC Photo: Manuel Vitali/DC[/caption] The film “Monaco and the War” was screened in the Princess Grace Theatre on Thursday night in the presence of Prince Albert. "Monaco and the War" is a well-documented evocation of living conditions in the Principality between 1939 and 1945. The emotion of the various witnesses who appeared in the narrative, the quality of the editing and its symbolic significance make it a captivating testimony of the links between Monaco and this period in world history. At the end of the screening, and in the presence of the Sovereign, several of those who appeared in the film were invited to take the stage of the theatre with their relatives for an emotional “family photo”. Directed by journalist and writer Frédéric Laurent, more than four years of work went into making the film, which was co-produced by the Government’s Communication Department, the Society for the Management of Copyright (SOGEDA) and the Estate Administration of the Sovereign Prince. It was first screened in January to teaching staff as well as to the association Pour le Devoir de Mémoire (For the Duty of Memory). It will also be broadcast on Monaco Info on Tuesday, May 1, at 7 pm.

Sun Jan 22, from 8am-noon, radio-guided electric...

Local News Staff Writer -
Organised by the City of Monaco, in partnership with the Monegasque Model Federation and MC Clic. For further information: +377 93 15 06 09