Gently-used luxury handbag seller arriving in Monaco

By Stephanie Horsman - July 21, 2021

Sellier Knightsbridge has announced the upcoming opening of a Monaco location, a first for the luxe pre-loved retailer outside of the UK.  

The UK-based high-end consignment shop, Sellier Knightsbridge, has revealed it is opening an outlet to sell its to-die-for designer pieces in the Principality.

Founded by mother-daughter team Hanushka Toni and Dina Ibrahimova, the company has made a reputation selling top-notch luxury pieces from around the world. Though known for their Hermes bags, Sellier also has a vast selection of designer pieces, such as Yves Saint Laurent dresses, Stella McCartney suits, Alexander McQueen sunglasses and everything in between.

Having started out as a brick-and-mortar shop, the company has since expanded, largely due to the health crisis, to more online and social media-based selling, which now accounts for 85% of their sales.

In spite of the focus going online, Monaco-based Hanushka and London-based Dina thought a shop in the Principality was a sound idea for both buyers and sellers, as clients are buying pre-loved more and more on principle. Sustainability is all part of the ethos of the company, along with selling quality authentic pieces at prices people can relate to.

Hermes bag for sale by Sellier Knightsbridge 

Their connection to Monaco has existed for many years, as Dina was formerly owner of a fashion re-sale business catering to clients looking for rare or coveted clothes, handbags and accessories, many of whom lived in the Principality. This evolved into Sellier Knightsbridge, so for them, opening in Monaco brings the company full circle.

As for Hanushka, her husband works in Monaco, so she splits her time between here and London and is well familiarised with the country and its sensibilities. 

Sellier says it is the number one reseller of Hermes in the United Kingdom, selling an astounding eight to 15 bags every week via Instagram, with additional pieces found in store and online. A Kelly bag went for £15,000, making it the most expensive item ever sold by Sellier.

 

 

Top photo of Dinara Ibrahimova and Hanushka Toni, Sellier Knightsbridge Founders

 

 

 

