Gently-used luxury handbag seller arriving in Monaco

Thursday, July 22, 2021
11 Covid cases 21 July, 2 hospitalised, 2 in ICU, 82 home monitored, 2,597 recoveries, 33 deaths, 156 incidence rate, 61% eligible population vaccinated
Sellier Knightsbridge has announced the upcoming opening of a Monaco location, a first for the luxe pre-loved retailer outside of the UK.
Top photo of Dinara Ibrahimova and Hanushka Toni, Sellier Knightsbridge Founders
A 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 took top honours at the Artcurial Motorcars car auction at the Hôtel Hermitage this week, selling for €977,400 to a Monegasque collector.
The government is allowing shops and restaurants to expand their services on to terraces free of charge through the month of September to help boost summer trade.
Reinforced Temporary Total Unemployment has been extended in the Principality until 30th September to assist in recovery during the summer season.