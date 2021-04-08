Weather
15 ° C
15°C
4°C
Sunny
Thursday, April 8, 2021

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

8 Covid cases 7 Apr, 23 hospitalised, 6 in ICU, 63 home monitored, 2,205 recoveries, 30 deaths, 184 incidence rate, 11,715 people vaccinated

Gérald Mathieu named CEO Barclays Monaco

Gérald Mathieu named CEO Barclays Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - April 8, 2021

Barclays Monaco has announced that Gérald Mathieu will relocate to the Principality to take on the role of CEO while continuing to lead Barclays Private Bank, Europe and Middle East.

As CEO, Gérald Mathieu will work closely with Olivier Franceschelli, Head of Private Banking Monaco, in positioning the business for growth in the Principality. Barclays Private Bank, which has been present in Monaco for nearly a century, is the longest-serving foreign bank in the Principality.

Mr Mathieu has spent the past three years based in Geneva as CEO of Barclays Bank Suisse, having previously led the Barclays Private Bank team in Monaco. He became Head of Barclays Private Bank Europe, Monaco and Switzerland in August 2020 and in March 2021, also took up leadership of Barclays Private Bank in the Middle East. Before joining Barclays in 2010, he was Head of Private Banking at UBS for the Paris region. He has also held senior roles as Head of Sales at Merrill Lynch and as Private/Corporate Clients Director at BNP Paribas.

“Monaco is a special place to me and I am delighted to be returning to the Principality at such an exciting point for Barclays”, said Gérald Mathieu. “During my first week back in Monaco I had the privilege of taking part in the events surrounding the fourth Monaco Ocean Week, which we are supporting through our partnership with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation to safeguard ocean bio-diversity and maintain a stable climate. This is another example of how we’re honouring Barclays’ longstanding commitment to the Principality, especially in the run up to Barclays Monaco centenary year celebrations.”

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleGovernment boosts holiday care capacity
Next articleEMA officially confirms AstraZeneca blood clot link

Editors pics

April 2, 2021 | Business & Finance

Monaco holds top spot for real estate

Monaco remains the most expensive place on earth to buy property despite the Covid crisis, with an average price of €47,600 per square metre in 2020.

0
March 22, 2021 | Business & Finance

After digital, Monaco is “banking” on sustainable finance

Monaco is looking to capitalise on a global movement towards sustainable investment and secure its position as a financial heavyweight while helping to save the environment.

0
March 11, 2021 | Business & Finance

Life after the Covid crisis

The National Council has presented to the government its health crisis exit strategy, saying Monaco should be a role model in how it emerges from this unprecedented situation.

0
March 2, 2021 | Business & Finance

Wealth Report 2021: the results are in

How deep do your pockets need to be to join the wealthiest 1% in Monaco? What will the biggest influences on wealth creation be in 2021? We look at the latest Wealth Report to find out.

0

daily

April 8, 2021 | Business & Finance

Gérald Mathieu named CEO Barclays Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

Barclays Monaco has announced that Gérald Mathieu will relocate to the Principality to take on the role of CEO while continuing to lead Barclays Private Bank, Europe and Middle East.

0
April 6, 2021 | Business & Finance

Reinsurance convention cancelled for 2nd year

Stephanie Horsman

The world’s longest running reinsurance convention, the Rendez-Vous de Septembre, has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to pandemic fears.

0
April 5, 2021 | Business & Finance

Spotlight on successful women in business

Staff Writer

Every March, International Women's Day shines a light on the challenges facing half of humanity, and this year the MEB wanted to give the floor to local female leaders.

0
April 2, 2021 | Business & Finance

Monaco holds top spot for real estate

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco remains the most expensive place on earth to buy property despite the Covid crisis, with an average price of €47,600 per square metre in 2020.

0
MORE STORIES

Gold Rush medal auction slated at Metropole

napoleon-gold-medal-gold-rush-lottery-leadMonnaies de Collection Monaco is about to offer at auction at the Hotel Metropole on May 20 an unusual gold medal with connections to the Californian Gold Rush. The medal of Napoleon III was issued by a French organisation that sponsored French settlers who sought a new life in the Gold Rush in the 1850s.

The large medal was minted in 1856 for the Société des lingots d’or, whose aim it was to send 5,000 unemployed Frenchmen to the gold mines of California and pay for their passage. A lottery was held to choose the future settlers and registered applicants were selected randomly by the prefecture. The winners received a sum of money with a ticket to the United States. In order to attract attention, a jackpot was offered in the form of a gold ingot worth 400,000 francs, which was put on exhibition at Montmartre. The medal in the auction was issued by the society at about the same time, but its purpose or role is unknown. The medal has an estimate of €30,000. Other artefacts connected to Napoleon III are being offered in the auction, which offers “perhaps the largest collection of Napoleon III patterns, including an exceptional set of uniface patterns from the 1 centime to the 100 francs,” MDC said.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=15498

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=10308

Major step in green tech fund creation

Business & Finance Cassandra Tanti -
Chinese Academy of Sciences Holdings Co., Ltd. and Innovator Capital Limited have signed a Cooperation Agreement, marking the next step in the process of setting up their joint venture. The JV, with Innovator Capital's Sustainable Finance & Investment Corporation, will comprise a green technologies innovation fund and a transfer platform. The fund, which was first announced at this year at Innovator Capital's CleanEquity Monaco annual conference, in the presence of Prince Albert II of Monaco, is being set up specifically to enable sovereigns to fulfil their obligations under Article 10 of the Paris Climate Accord. Supporting innovation of technologies that can combat the causes and effects of climate change is now a critical, unsatisfied requirement. The agreement paves the way for the immediate creation of a Reserved Alternative Investment Fund (RAIF) in Luxembourg. The RAIF will have several sub-funds, which are designed to accommodate the needs of all interested investors. Technology innovation that addresses health will be a focus alongside sustainable technologies; in effect addressing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The event, hosted by Innovator Capital and held at the Shelboune Hotel in Dublin, was one of the opening sessions of the China Entrepreneurs Club's Irish tour. The club is chaired by Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group. "I am delighted that progress is being made on this essential project," said Dr. WU Lebin, Chairman of the China Academy of Sciences Green Investment Company. "We welcome other investors to join with us on our mission to accelerate innovation." The Chinese Academy of Sciences, founded in 1949, is a Chinese research institute. It has historical origins in the Academia Sinica during the Republican era and formerly also known by that name, is the national academy for the natural sciences of the People's Republic of China. "We hope that 4th November will continue to be a memorable date, today is the third anniversary of the date which the Paris Climate Accord went effective," said Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital. "The agreement Dr. WU Lebin and I have signed demonstrates China's commitment to supporting technology innovation, sharing and transfer. Our role is to ensure that these technologies reach those that need them as fast as possible." Innovator Capital Limited (ICL), established in 2003, is a London based specialist investment bank focusing on health and sustainable technology companies; advising on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, IP, business and corporate development.    