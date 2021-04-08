Gérald Mathieu named CEO Barclays Monaco

Barclays Monaco has announced that Gérald Mathieu will relocate to the Principality to take on the role of CEO while continuing to lead Barclays Private Bank, Europe and Middle East.

As CEO, Gérald Mathieu will work closely with Olivier Franceschelli, Head of Private Banking Monaco, in positioning the business for growth in the Principality. Barclays Private Bank, which has been present in Monaco for nearly a century, is the longest-serving foreign bank in the Principality.

Mr Mathieu has spent the past three years based in Geneva as CEO of Barclays Bank Suisse, having previously led the Barclays Private Bank team in Monaco. He became Head of Barclays Private Bank Europe, Monaco and Switzerland in August 2020 and in March 2021, also took up leadership of Barclays Private Bank in the Middle East. Before joining Barclays in 2010, he was Head of Private Banking at UBS for the Paris region. He has also held senior roles as Head of Sales at Merrill Lynch and as Private/Corporate Clients Director at BNP Paribas.

“Monaco is a special place to me and I am delighted to be returning to the Principality at such an exciting point for Barclays”, said Gérald Mathieu. “During my first week back in Monaco I had the privilege of taking part in the events surrounding the fourth Monaco Ocean Week, which we are supporting through our partnership with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation to safeguard ocean bio-diversity and maintain a stable climate. This is another example of how we’re honouring Barclays’ longstanding commitment to the Principality, especially in the run up to Barclays Monaco centenary year celebrations.”