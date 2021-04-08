Gérald Mathieu named CEO Barclays Monaco

Thursday, April 8, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
8 Covid cases 7 Apr, 23 hospitalised, 6 in ICU, 63 home monitored, 2,205 recoveries, 30 deaths, 184 incidence rate, 11,715 people vaccinated
Barclays Monaco has announced that Gérald Mathieu will relocate to the Principality to take on the role of CEO while continuing to lead Barclays Private Bank, Europe and Middle East.
As CEO, Gérald Mathieu will work closely with Olivier Franceschelli, Head of Private Banking Monaco, in positioning the business for growth in the Principality. Barclays Private Bank, which has been present in Monaco for nearly a century, is the longest-serving foreign bank in the Principality.
Mr Mathieu has spent the past three years based in Geneva as CEO of Barclays Bank Suisse, having previously led the Barclays Private Bank team in Monaco. He became Head of Barclays Private Bank Europe, Monaco and Switzerland in August 2020 and in March 2021, also took up leadership of Barclays Private Bank in the Middle East. Before joining Barclays in 2010, he was Head of Private Banking at UBS for the Paris region. He has also held senior roles as Head of Sales at Merrill Lynch and as Private/Corporate Clients Director at BNP Paribas.
“Monaco is a special place to me and I am delighted to be returning to the Principality at such an exciting point for Barclays”, said Gérald Mathieu. “During my first week back in Monaco I had the privilege of taking part in the events surrounding the fourth Monaco Ocean Week, which we are supporting through our partnership with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation to safeguard ocean bio-diversity and maintain a stable climate. This is another example of how we’re honouring Barclays’ longstanding commitment to the Principality, especially in the run up to Barclays Monaco centenary year celebrations.”
Barclays Monaco has announced that Gérald Mathieu will relocate to the Principality to take on the role of CEO while continuing to lead Barclays Private Bank, Europe and Middle East.
The world’s longest running reinsurance convention, the Rendez-Vous de Septembre, has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to pandemic fears.
Every March, International Women's Day shines a light on the challenges facing half of humanity, and this year the MEB wanted to give the floor to local female leaders.
Monaco remains the most expensive place on earth to buy property despite the Covid crisis, with an average price of €47,600 per square metre in 2020.
Monnaies de Collection Monaco is about to offer at auction at the Hotel Metropole on May 20 an unusual gold medal with connections to the Californian Gold Rush. The medal of Napoleon III was issued by a French organisation that sponsored French settlers who sought a new life in the Gold Rush in the 1850s.The large medal was minted in 1856 for the Société des lingots d’or, whose aim it was to send 5,000 unemployed Frenchmen to the gold mines of California and pay for their passage. A lottery was held to choose the future settlers and registered applicants were selected randomly by the prefecture. The winners received a sum of money with a ticket to the United States. In order to attract attention, a jackpot was offered in the form of a gold ingot worth 400,000 francs, which was put on exhibition at Montmartre. The medal in the auction was issued by the society at about the same time, but its purpose or role is unknown. The medal has an estimate of €30,000. Other artefacts connected to Napoleon III are being offered in the auction, which offers “perhaps the largest collection of Napoleon III patterns, including an exceptional set of uniface patterns from the 1 centime to the 100 francs,” MDC said.