Weather
Monte-Carlo, FR
overcast clouds
11 ° C
14 °
3 °
50%
11.8kmh
90%
Wed
13 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
13 °
Tuesday, January 21, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Rolling strike action in France continues to disrupt train services to and from Monaco

Germany awards press prize to Prince

Germany awards press prize to Prince

By Cassandra Tanti - January 21, 2020

Prince Albert II has been awarded the German ‘Press Freedom Prize’ in recognition of his commitment to the protection of the environment.

Prince Albert travelled to the Ludwig Erhard Summit in Tegernsee on 17th January where he received the Freiheitsprise der Medien – Press Freedom Prize. Organised by the Weimer Media Group (WMG), the event honours public figures who are committed to freedom of expression, and rewarded Monaco’s Sovereign Prince for his decisive role in favour of Nature.

“Prince Albert II has engaged in the preservation of nature more than any head of state in recent years,” Thomas F. Hofmann, President of the Technical University of Munich, said in his speech.

The prize acknowledges the Prince’s action, notably through his foundation, in working “not only against pollution of the Ocean, against global warming caused by industrial emissions, or even against melting ice in the polar regions, but which also continually draws our attention to the protection of biodiversity, the promotion of renewable energies and access to water,” said Thomas F. Hofmann. “The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, which he created in 2006, is considered worldwide as a flagship initiative for the preservation of the environment. These numerous initiatives and successes have made you today a respected international figure in the fight for environmental protection.”

In accepting the award, Prince Albert spoke of the close link which unites the protection of our Planet and freedom of the press, saying: “at the heart of the environmental fight there is indeed a requirement of truth, a truth which is first of all scientific and which must reach us, even if it disturbs in the need for change, which it highlights. This is why freedom of information, in the field of the environment, is a requirement, but it can also be a struggle, a fight based on this freedom of the media but which must also mobilise each one of us.”

 

Photo credits © WMG

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleAirport raises the bar in greenhouse goals
Next articleFather Dominique-Marie David, new Archbishop of Monaco

Editors pics

January 20, 2020 | News

Airport raises the bar in greenhouse goals

The Aeroports de la Côte d’Azur Group has revealed that it is two decades ahead of schedule in its ambitious plan to become 100% carbon-neutral, setting a precedent for the rest of the world.

0
January 16, 2020 | News

Interview: Olivier Wenden, Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Vice President

Despite setting his sights on diplomacy, the decision makers in Monaco had other ideas for Olivier Wenden.

0
January 15, 2020 | News

Prince’s Foundation to help restore Australian ecosystems

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation will be lending its support to projects and organisations that help restore ecosystems in fire ravaged Australia.

0
January 13, 2020 | News

Interview: Mark Thomas

One of Monaco’s most well-known personalities talks about returning to the world of real estate and how he has managed to achieve a balanced lifestyle.

0

daily

January 21, 2020 | News

Winter auction brings in over €6 million

Stephanie Horsman

After three days of auctions at the Hôtel Hermitage, Artcurial has exceeded expectations with a grand total in excess of €6.1 million.  

0
January 21, 2020 | News

Monaco’s ‘Healthy School’ objective

Stephanie Horsman

The government has revealed that Monegasque schools are conducting regular medical screenings of students with the aim of detecting certain disorders early enough to help make a difference.

0
January 21, 2020 | News

What to do with the kids this winter

Stephanie Horsman

Wondering what to do to keep the kids amused on cold winter days? The Principality has a plethora of offerings to keep smiles on the little ones’ faces.

0
January 21, 2020 | News

Germany awards press prize to Prince

Cassandra Tanti

Prince Albert II has been awarded the German ‘Press Freedom Prize’ in recognition of his commitment to the protection of the environment.

0
MORE STORIES

France tinkers with minimum wage, and other...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_10108" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Paulien Osse Photo: Paulien Osse[/caption] The minimum wage – otherwise known as SMIC – will rise in France from January 1, 2017, but by a very small amount, from €9.67 to €9.76 an hour. This translates into a monthly take-home salary of €1,153, after tax, an increase of just over €11. Also in the New Year, patients visiting a French doctor will no longer have to pay the standard fee of €23 upfront, and then wait for reimbursement, although this change will be staggered during 2017 and applies only to pregnant women and sufferers from long-term illnesses from January 1. Amongst many other small changes and adjustments, holders of a bank account and a debit card will pay higher fees, possibly by as much as 13 percent on average. As fewer people use traditional postal services in the age of the internet, higher charges will also begin in January in France. The cost of sending a priority letter will rise by 6.3 percent. READ ALSO: CMB voted Best Private Bank in Monaco 2016 READ ALSO: Monaco’s faster Post Office service READ ALSO: More than 1500 strike in Monaco

Caisses Sociales of Monaco pledge to energy...

News Stephanie Horsman -

The Caisses Sociales of Monaco (CSM) has officially joined the National Pact for Energy Transition, adding to the long list of Monegasque businesses who have signed up to the promise of sustainability.

The CSM’s Director, Jean-Jacques Campana, met Wednesday 9th October with Annabelle Jaeger-Seydoux, Director of the Mission for the Energy Transition, along with their respective teams.

CSM’s commitment is two tiered, as they are owners of buildings that house the Principality’s pension funds (Caisse Autonome des Retraites) and as a business of the tertiary sector.

The Caisses Sociales and their 240 employees already adhere to several environmentally friendly practices, such as eliminating plastic bottles and cups from the worksite, purchasing green electricity, buying an electric vehicle for business use, and making the switch from using paper to electronic means when dealing with policyholders, employees and health professionals.

[caption id="attachment_39219" align="alignnone" width="900"] Photo: Manu Vitali[/caption]

These significant steps already put them on the right path, but they have plans for even more ambitious objectives now that they are members of the National Pact. They intend to continue to urge dematerialisation until they are 100% digital, will ask that employees use alternative and sustainable mobility choices when possible, install solar panels on their buildings, and conduct energy checks of their buildings periodically.

Meanwhile, the CSM and the Department of Social Affairs and Health met to discuss France’s unemployment insurance reforms and the affect they will have on Monaco. They will be working with their French colleagues in order to guarantee continuity of care for those who are currently not working, taking into account Monaco’s specifications.

   