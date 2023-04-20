Get ready now for a fun-filled summer yacht charter season

During the final week of April, Barcelona’s iconic Port Vell plays host to the world’s finest charter yachts for the MYBA Charter Show, marking the start of the summer yacht charter season.

An industry-only event, the MYBA Charter Show is always well attended by industry professionals who get the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the leading charter yachts available on the market, as well as the designs, layouts, facilities and crew available for the upcoming season. Armed with first-hand knowledge, they can then provide a superior service to clients when it comes to choosing the finest yachts for unforgettable cruising vacations.

A wide selection of top charter yachts are making their way across the Atlantic to the Mediterranean. The favoured summer cruising grounds of the Mediterranean have much to offer the waterborne. Think island hopping in the Balearics, a dot-to-dot tour of ancient archaeological wonders in Greece or wine tasting in Provence.

With so many choices of cruising ground and yacht, we’ve selected a quartet of incredible charter yachts to make it easier. With their pools, water toys, panoramic views and impressive dining options, this selection of superyachts represents the pinnacle of yachting elegance this summer.

Bold

If you’re ready to be bold with your cruising choices this summer, the 85-metre Silver Yachts stunner was launched in 2019 and is available throughout the Mediterranean. From her helipad to her beach club set up with an exceptional selection of tenders and toys to her resplendent interior spaces, this superyacht is the ultimate platform for an unforgettable on-water holiday with family and friends. Based in Porto Cervo for the summer season, Bold welcomes 12 guests in eight staterooms. She is run by a professional crew of 20. As one of the largest and most eye-catching yachts available on the market, if you want to see and be seen this summer, be bold and charter Bold.

The 85m Bold is available for charter in the Mediterranean, with prices from €875,000 per week, plus expenses.

RoMa

Luxurious, sophisticated and packed from bow to stern with impressive facilities, RoMa proves that it is possible to have it all. Minimalist and design-led but still eminently comfortable, RoMa’s contemporary interior is slick, fresh, achingly chic and inviting, giving her universal appeal that has made her an extremely successful charter yacht since her launch in 2010. She has three spacious and well-appointed decks – all linked by an elevator – as well as a sun deck for her 12 guests who are attended by a crew of 18. She also has a state-of-the-art gymnasium, a cinema/ games room and an exceptionally large Jacuzzi.

At RoMa’s stern, a beach-club area houses some of the best water toys on the market, including SeaBobs, Sea-Doos, waverunner, flyboard, kayaks and paddleboards, and allows guests to access the water with ease – perfect for those looking to take advantage of her PADI Dive Centre. However, the star of the show has to be her 20-metre inflatable water slide. When RoMa is anchored at sea, this vast slide delivers her more adventurous guests to the cool waves in a matter of seconds. RoMa also has a RINA Green Star Certification for sustaining the highest environmental standards.

The 62m (203’5”) RoMa is available for charter in the Mediterranean, with prices from €370,000 per week, plus expenses.

PARTY GIRL

As her name might suggest, Party Girl is designed to offer the most incredibly fun and luxurious charter experience. Among her many attractions is a chic sea-level beach club with a lounge area and gym. During moments of leisure, of which there are many, guests make full use of the floating bar, complete with canopy, a waterslide attaching from the upper deck, a beach set up and a variety of watersports equipment and toys. She also has an upper-deck jacuzzi with sumptuous seating for true relaxation.

Blending the outside with the inside space is often the goal of many modern yacht designs, but Party Girl really takes this to another level with her large indoor/outdoor lounge area on the main deck. Decoratively, the interior invokes a sense of leisure and relaxation with exotic woods and textures throughout, and charter guests describe feeling immediately at ease as they step on board.

No luxury has been spared in the guest accommodation – including in terms of volume. The master stateroom has an impressive lounging area and his-and-hers bathrooms. There is also a private stairway connecting it to the second master stateroom above, which also has a private lounge. The yacht also has two queen-sized guest staterooms on the upper deck and four staterooms on the lower deck, completing her guest accommodation for up to 12 guests.

The 62.48m Party Girl is available for charter in the Mediterranean, with prices from €505,000 per week, plus expenses.

Top Five II

Imagine yourself sunning seaside on a fold-out swim platform in the Mediterranean Sea, sitting on a forward sunpad with a cocktail in hand, enjoying an alfresco barbecue or relaxing during your massage in a private relaxation space during your luxury yacht charter aboard the Dutch-built Hakvoort superyacht Top Five II.

This 61-meter superyacht has all the amenities needed to escape at sea but all the capabilities to keep connected if that’s what you need. 12 guests are accommodated in six stunning staterooms. The yacht’s crew of 19 professionals will provide nothing short of five-star service while you enjoy your time aboard.

With an onboard arsenal of tenders, wave runners, kayaks, Seabobs, inflatables, snorkelling gear and so much more, the kids will be over the moon and are sure to be tired come the end of a busy day on the water, which is when they can enjoy the yacht’s theatre-quality entertainment systems. After they’ve gone to bed, the adults can enjoy five-star alfresco meals under starlight in the sparkling waters off some of Europe’s most sought-after coastal cities.

The 61m Top Five II is available for charter in the Mediterranean, with prices from €550,000 per week, plus expenses.

There is no time like the present to book your summer yacht charter holiday. Charter brokerages like Monaco’s Northrop & Johnson are seeing their charter yacht calendars fill up. Charter brokers advise that if you see a yacht you like, reach out immediately as availability is falling as temperatures rise.

This article is by Northrop and Johnson, a sponsor partner of Monaco Life.

