Get the full Alpine experience without leaving Monaco

A chalet-style pop-up in Monaco with all the après-ski trappings of a Swiss resort awaits this winter at the Novotel Monte-Carlo Hotel thanks to a collaboration with restaurant chain Tradiswiss.

For those who love a good Swiss ski resort, with all that charm, warmth and indulgent food, there is now a way to get the experience without leaving the comforts of Monaco.

From 7th January to 28th February, the Novotel Monte-Carlo Hotel and Tradiswiss brand will transform a space inside the hotel into a chalet complete with a classic wood and mountaineering-inspired décor and a delicious alpine menu.

The restaurant will feature mouth-watering dishes such as fondue made with Vacherin Fribourgeois and Swiss Gruyère, traditional raclette, and charcuterie platters loaded with a selection of finely sliced meats. Desserts include double cream meringue and Swiss chocolate fondue.

Tradiswiss, which has restaurants in both Nice and Paris, sources its products from artisan producers from the canton of Valais, bringing true authenticity to each meal.

Photo source: Angela Pham for Unsplash