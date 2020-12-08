Weather
Ghana kids to get continued support

Ghana kids to get continued support

By Cassandra Tanti - December 8, 2020

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation has renewed its partnership with EDP Trust in Ghana to help teach children how to swim and train new water safety instructors.

After an initial project that began in 2015 in Awutu Breku, Ghana, the Princess’ foundation has renewed its partnership with the Educational Development Projects Trust (EDP Trust) for another five years.

EDP Trust is a British family charity established in 2009 that operates and develops Awutu-Winton Senior High School, which helps local youth by broadening their professional prospects.

The high school offers a free high-level secondary education, as well providing a swimming pool which was built to accommodate young people from the high school and the surrounding communities.

Just over 9,200 children and adults have since benefited from the Foundation’s Learn to Swim and Water Safety programmes.

“The renewal of this support marks the continuity of the foundation’s main objectives, namely: to teach children how to swim and to raise awareness of drowning prevention, but also to train new swimming instructors and water safety instructors. This initiative aims to reduce drowning risks in the Awutu Senya region, which is home to many bodies of water,” said the foundation in a statement.

 

Photo source: Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation

 

 

