Giancarlo Giannini named President of the Jury at 2023 Monte-Carlo Film Festival

Italian acting great Giancarlo Giannini, star of films such as Love and Anarchy, Hannibal, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace, has been announced as the head of the jury for the upcoming Monte-Carlo Film Festival.

The 80-year-old La Spezia native and former winner of the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actor will be joined on the prestigious panel by French actor Richard Anconina (centre above), Spanish actress Nathalie Poza (right) and Italian actor-artist-presenter Neri Marcorè (left).

The 2023 edition of the Monte-Carlo Film Festival, which is dedicated to comedy in all its forms, is due to take place at the Grimaldi Forum from Monday 24th to Saturday 29th April.

Alongside the main event, a number of screenings and masterclasses from leading Italian, French and international icons have been scheduled for the duration of the festival. Another highlight will be the Short Comedy Award section of the festival, which celebrates the work of directors, actors and filmmakers from the realm of short films.

The Monte-Carlo Film Festival, created and directed to this day by Ezio Greggio, will conclude on the Saturday night with a special gala and awards ceremony attended by Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Photos courtesy of Monte-Carlo Film Festival