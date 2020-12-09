Weather
Giant cheque for CSM cancer research

By Cassandra Tanti - December 9, 2020

Research at the Scientific Centre of Monaco into pediatric cancers has received a major boost thanks to a 100,000€ donation from the Flavien Foundation.

For several years, the ‘Mechanisms of resistance to targeted therapies’ team at the Medical Biology Department of the Scientific Centre of Monaco (CSM) has focused its research on developing effective therapies adapted to pediatric cancers.

Thanks to continued support by the Flavien Foundation, significant advances in research have emerged.

On Monday 7th December, the foundation handed over another major donation – 100,000€ – in the presence of Prince Albert and a host of other Monegasque personalities.

Teams from the Department of Medical Biology presented their work during the event to highlight the importance of research and to thank the Flavien Foundation and the Prince’s Government for their active support.

 

Photo credit: Manuel Vitali / Government Communication Department

 

 

December 9, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

December 9, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Who is Monaco’s new police division?

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s new Events and Environment Preservation police division promises to modernise the force through more foresight and greater cross-functionality between departments.

December 8, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Ghana kids to get continued support

Cassandra Tanti

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation has renewed its partnership with EDP Trust in Ghana to help teach children how to swim and train new water safety instructors.

December 7, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Closed 3-star Mirazur offering unique home experience

Cassandra Tanti

Mirazur, the World’s Best Restaurant, is taking “ordering in” to a whole new level, delivering its three Michelin starred cuisine straight to people’s homes this festive season.

