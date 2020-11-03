Gildo Pastor’s motorcycle team makes history books

Max Biaggi and Monegasque electric motorcycle maker Voxan have marked the Venturi Group’s 20th anniversary in style, setting a total of 11 new world speed records and an outright top speed of 408 km/h.

“Twenty years after buying Venturi, I am delighted that the group can now claim to have created the fastest ever electric vehicles on two and four wheels, but also in the four-wheel fuel cell category,” said Gildo Pastor, President of Venturi. “On each project, we have worked openly with major companies to share with them our expertise in the field of ground-breaking technologies, and in doing so contributed to improving ecomobility. That modest contribution reflects my commitment to ensuring we are fully inline with the values of the Principality in terms of sustainable development. So, I am sharing these records with my country, Monaco.”

366.94 km/h for the semi-streamliner Wattman

On the morning of Saturday 31st October, at Châteauroux airfield in France, Max Biaggi and the Voxan Wattman achieved their primary objective, beating the most sought-after of the 12 world records they had been targeting. With a speed of 366.94 km/h, the team set a new record in the prestigious ‘partially streamlined electric motorcycle over 300kg’ class. In doing so, they dethroned previous holders Ryuji Tsuruta and Mobitec EV-02A with their speed of 329 km/h

In line with FIM (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme) regulations, the Voxan Wattman’s speed was measured from a flying start over 1.6kms in opposite directions, within a period of two hours. Under federation regulations, the final speed is the average of the two speeds recorded over these two runs. The Voxan, with its grey Sacha Lakic-designed fairing, sent records tumbling as the GPS speedometer peaked at an instantaneous speed of 408 km/h.

Given the relatively short track (3.5km), reaching such an impressive top speed has encouraged Voxan to set its sights even higher. When they make their next attempts on a longer course, the team now has serious designs on an average speed in the region of 400 km/h

349.38 km/h for the non-streamlined Wattman

On Friday 30th October, a non-streamlined version of the Voxan Wattman without its fairing also took on the challenge over a distance of 1 mile, from a flying start. The principle was identical: 1 mile in opposite directions, within a period of two hours. Once again, the final speed was the average of the two speeds recorded over these two runs: 349.38 km/h.

The on-board systems, however, showed that the Wattman, propelled by its powerful 270 kW engine, peaked at a top speed of 372 km/h – a measurement that augurs well for the next attempts planned as Voxan is set to take on more records over the next year.

Nine other records

In all, Gildo Pastor’s team achieved nine world records – six of them had never been attempted before

“When Gildo Pastor approached me about this project, I was curious, very motivated, and at the same time a little uncertain,” said rider Max Biaggi. “Having said that, right after our first meeting, I quickly realised that, like Gildo, his teams were driven by an incredible belief and determination. They told me “we came close to 600 km/h on four wheels, and now we want to flirt with 400 km/h on two wheels, nothing’s going to stop us!” I’m proud of the team and delighted to bring these titles back to Monaco!”

Top photo: The Voxan team making the number four with their hands, for the maximum speed reached of 408 km/h. Photos courtesy of Voxan Motors