Give your Christmas tree a second life

Mass protests set for 9th Jan, while energy workers call a three-day blockade of France's oil refineries and fuel depots from 7th Jan
Like every year, the Monaco City Council is making it easy for residents to dispose of their Christmas trees with dedicated drop-off points dotted throughout the Principality.
The Monaco City Council is partnering with the Société Monégasque d’Assainissement (SMA), offering 11 Christmas tree disposal points spread across the Principality. The aim is to avoid having old trees littering the streets or cluttering garbage bins, while giving the SMA an opportunity to recycle the trees and shred them for chippings, etc.
People have until 31st January to dispose of their real trees and they are reminded to remove all tinsel and decorations and any pots or stands.
Drop off points:
Photo: Mairie de Monaco
Half of all children born in Monaco in 2019 were born in wedlock, while the most popular names for newborns included Charlotte and Raphaël.
Monaco police are calling for citizens to be on alert for a telephone scam artist who is attempting to swindle large sums of cash by posing as a police officer or a Monegasque government employee.
Monaco’s youngest citizens have been treated like little princes and princesses at the annual kids Christmas bash at the Palace, a tradition started by Princes Grace more than 50 years ago.
The first round of the French regional elections gave resounding victory to the National Front, with Marion Marechal-Le Pen far ahead of The Republicans and the Socialists in the Paca region, with more than 41 percent of votes cast.