Weather
Monaco, MC
broken clouds
8.1 ° C
11 °
3.3 °
76%
3.1kmh
75%
Tue
12 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
13 °
Tuesday, January 7, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Pastor Real Estate & Barclays

Breaking News

Mass protests set for 9th Jan, while energy workers call a three-day blockade of France's oil refineries and fuel depots from 7th Jan

Give your Christmas tree a second life

Give your Christmas tree a second life

By Cassandra Tanti - January 6, 2020

Like every year, the Monaco City Council is making it easy for residents to dispose of their Christmas trees with dedicated drop-off points dotted throughout the Principality.

The Monaco City Council is partnering with the Société Monégasque d’Assainissement (SMA), offering 11 Christmas tree disposal points spread across the Principality. The aim is to avoid having old trees littering the streets or cluttering garbage bins, while giving the SMA an opportunity to recycle the trees and shred them for chippings, etc.

People have until 31st January to dispose of their real trees and they are reminded to remove all tinsel and decorations and any pots or stands.

Drop off points:

  • Place Saint-Nicolas
  • Place Sainte-Dévote
  • Promenade Honoré II (entry Jardins d’Apolline and l’Hélios)
  • Allée Saint Jean-Paul II
  • Esplanade Albert 1er (next to the Casino supermarket)
  • Bd Princesse Grace (at the Grimaldi Forum)
  • Bd du Larvotto (before the junction of rue du Portier)
  • Vallon La Rousse (kindergarten)
  • Place des Moulins
  • Pont Sainte-Dévote (SNCF entrance)
  • Place Saint-Charles
  • Bd de Belgique (next to the Bosio bus stop)

 

Photo: Mairie de Monaco

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleDance competition returns to Principality
Next articleRoca Team chalks up first Jeep Elite win of the year

Editors pics

December 25, 2019 | Local News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
October 19, 2019 | Local News

New tech lab to fast track digital transition of schools

The government is equipping teachers with the knowledge and tools they need to shape a generation of digital savvy students with the launch of a new tech laboratory. ‘EduLab Monaco’ was inaugurated on Thursday 17th October by HSH Prince Albert II. It forms part of the #ExtendedMonaco program and provides a space for teachers to […]

0
July 15, 2019 | Local News

Launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019

Around one hundred of the most senior figures in Monaco’s yachting sector have come together to celebrate the launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019.

0
July 15, 2019 | Local News

In numbers: women in the workplace

New IMSEE figures have revealed where women are placed in the business world of Monaco, and the results are less than surprising.

0

daily

January 6, 2020 | Local News

Give your Christmas tree a second life

Cassandra Tanti

The Monaco City Council is making it easy for residents to dispose of their Christmas trees with dedicated drop-off points dotted throughout the Principality.

0
January 4, 2020 | Local News

Births, deaths and marriages of 2019

Cassandra Tanti

Half of all children born in Monaco in 2019 were born in wedlock, while the most popular names for newborns included Charlotte and Raphaël.

0
December 20, 2019 | Local News

Phone scam alert

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco police are calling for citizens to be on alert for a telephone scam artist who is attempting to swindle large sums of cash by posing as a police officer or a Monegasque government employee.

0
December 19, 2019 | Local News

Palace welcomes children for Christmas

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s youngest citizens have been treated like little princes and princesses at the annual kids Christmas bash at the Palace, a tradition started by Princes Grace more than 50 years ago.

0
MORE STORIES

Beausoleil supports National Front

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_15681" align="alignleft" width="300"]Photo: Remi JDN Photo: Remi JDN[/caption]

The first round of the French regional elections gave resounding victory to the National Front, with Marion Marechal-Le Pen far ahead of The Republicans and the Socialists in the Paca region, with more than 41 percent of votes cast.

The FN victory was even more marked in Beausoleil, just over the border from Monaco, where 44.34% of votes were cast for the ant-immigration party. Christian Estrosi’s Republicans won 34.57% of the vote, with the Socialists winning just 8.59 percent and the Greens 4.48 percent. Just days before the poll a number of large businesses and media outlets launched an attack on the National Front, claiming that a vote in support of the rightist party would destabilise France. A surge in personal support for President Francois Hollande in the wake of the November 13 atrocities in Paris failed to translate into votes for his socialist party. Voting in the second round takes place next Sunday, December 13.  

Thurs. Aug 3 – Symphony concert by...

Local News Staff Writer -
Thursday 3 August, 9.30 pm, Prince’s Palace – Royal Courtyard Symphony concert by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Bertrand de Billy with Maria Bengtsson, soprano. The programme features Richard Strauss and Johannes Brahms Information: +377 98 06 28 28