Give your Christmas tree a second life

Like every year, the Monaco City Council is making it easy for residents to dispose of their Christmas trees with dedicated drop-off points dotted throughout the Principality.

The Monaco City Council is partnering with the Société Monégasque d’Assainissement (SMA), offering 11 Christmas tree disposal points spread across the Principality. The aim is to avoid having old trees littering the streets or cluttering garbage bins, while giving the SMA an opportunity to recycle the trees and shred them for chippings, etc.

People have until 31st January to dispose of their real trees and they are reminded to remove all tinsel and decorations and any pots or stands.

Drop off points:

Place Saint-Nicolas

Place Sainte-Dévote

Promenade Honoré II (entry Jardins d’Apolline and l’Hélios)

Allée Saint Jean-Paul II

Esplanade Albert 1er (next to the Casino supermarket)

Bd Princesse Grace (at the Grimaldi Forum)

Bd du Larvotto (before the junction of rue du Portier)

Vallon La Rousse (kindergarten)

Place des Moulins

Pont Sainte-Dévote (SNCF entrance)

Place Saint-Charles

Bd de Belgique (next to the Bosio bus stop)

Photo: Mairie de Monaco