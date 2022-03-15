Global housing prices on the rise

Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Monaco Life
Monaco may top the charts as the most expensive place to buy in the world, but other countries are also seeing astronomical rises in the cost of property, making obtaining a little slice of heaven that much more out of reach for the average buyer.
The government-backed business incubator Monaco Boost has put out its latest call for applications, and this time spouses of Monegasque nationals are allowed to apply.
The French Presidential election has a final list of 12 candidates vying for the top spot. Amongst those is incumbent President Emmanuel Macron who is promising to be “President as long as he has to.”
The Principality received four new Ambassadors to its shores this week, with representatives from Australia, Hungary, Egypt and Ukraine all presenting credentials to Prince Albert II.
The latest report published by IMSEE has revealed that of the nearly 13,000 active people on boards and in decision-making positions in Monaco, nearly a third are women. It’s a slow but steady rise.