Gogo shows it’s never too late to learn

[caption id="attachment_15299" align="alignleft" width="765"]Andreas and Charlotte Casiraghi/ Photo Celina Lafuente de Lavotha[/caption]

The Star Team for the Children celebrated its 20th anniversary with a friendly World Stars Football Match at Stade Louis II yesterday, with the Star Team MC winning 3-2 against the Formula 1 Drivers Team. Created by Prince Albert II and Mauro Serra in 1993, the Start Team raises funds for associations helping children in need, and this year the benefits will go to the Princess Charlene Foundation…

Andreas and Charlotte Casiraghi were there to kick off the match, while their brother Pierre Casiraghi played for the Star Team together with an incredible cast of players including Louis Ducruet, Max Biaggi Marco Simone and tennis world number 1 Novak Djokovic among others. And what a line-up for the F1 team dream team with Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa, Giancarlo Fisichella, Stefano Coletti and Johnny Cecotto to name a few, and the ASM Monaco coach Claudio Ranieri as the guest of honour. A fun match for a good cause