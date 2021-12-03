Weather
30 Covid cases 3 Dec, 7 hospitalised - 1 resident, 2 in ICU, 155 home monitored, 3,656 recoveries, 36 deaths, 454 incidence rate

Gogo shows it’s never too late to learn

By Stephanie Horsman - December 3, 2021

To celebrate the International Convention on the Rights of the Child, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella joined their father Prince Albert and aunt Princess Caroline for the screening of a film showing that one is never too old to learn nor too old to fight for what is right.   

Gogo, which means grandmother in Swahili, is an unlikely heroine. This 94-year-old Kenyan, living in the heart of the Rift Valley, plucked up the courage at the ripe old age of 90 to enter primary school and receive the education she was denied as a child.

Gogo’s wish to gain an education, thus making her the oldest schoolgirl in the world, set an example for her village to fight against the forced marriages that are still prevalent in her homeland, as well as to pave the way for all girls who have long been denied access to proper schooling.

On her scholastic journey, she is encouraged by her 54 great-grandchildren, her teachers and the entire school, making her a sort of mascot, whilst she quietly pursues her studies.

Photo by Manuel Vitali, Government Communication Department

Her inspiring story led to the making of a documentary film directed by Pascal Plisson entitled Gogo. The film was screened on 29th November at the Salle des Princes at the Grimaldi Forum as part of the International Convention on the Rights of the Child celebrations, which were attended by Prince Albert II, Princess Caroline of Hanover, the princely twins and several other local personalities.

Priscilla Sitieni, aka Gogo, and her great-granddaughter joined Plisson for the event which was held to raise awareness, as well as much-needed funds, for children whose rights are violated on a daily basis. The film was the grand finale of a day which started in the afternoon with various activities, workshops and food stands. Additionally, many solidarity actions were carried out by the students of Monaco in their own classrooms.

The funds collected will contribute to the continuation of the interventions of the Department of National Education of Youth and Sports (DENJS) so that students from here and elsewhere can grow up and learn in favourable conditions.

The International Convention on the Rights of the Child is marked every year in the Principality and was created by the UN General Assembly on 20th November 1989.

 

 

Photo by Manuel Vitali, Government Communication Department

 

 

Editors pics

December 2, 2021 | Local News

F1’s Lando Norris reveals move to Monaco

McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris has announced his move to Monaco, joining other racing greats including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo in becoming residents of the Principality.

0
December 1, 2021 | Local News

Christmas in Monaco: Hôtel Metropole Monte-Carlo

Feel the spirit of Christmas at the Hôtel Metropole Monte-Carlo this festive season, where giant firs, Santa’s sleigh and sweet treats await the young, old and everyone in between.

0
November 30, 2021 | Culture

Josephine Baker enters Pantheon, remains stay in Monaco

Monaco has marked the entry of Josephine Baker into the Pantheon in Paris with a moving ceremony at the Monaco cemetery where her remains will stay, at the request of her family.

0
November 30, 2021 | Local News

Festival of Stars finale: an exquisite celebration of SBM fine dining

All of Monaco's Michelin star chefs in one of the most beautiful settings in the world: the finale of SBM’s Festival des Etoilés was a spectacular display of everything that makes Monaco extraordinary.

0

December 3, 2021 | Local News

Hospitality staff: no health pass, no work

Cassandra Tanti

From 15th December, all staff working in public venues in Monaco, including restaurants and bars, must present a valid health pass.

0
December 3, 2021 | Local News

Gogo shows it’s never too late to learn

Stephanie Horsman

To celebrate the International Convention on the Rights of the Child, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella joined their father Prince Albert and aunt Princess Caroline for the screening of an inspirational film.

0
December 3, 2021 | Local News

The future of tourism in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

Guidelines for a sustainable tourism sector in Monaco have been outlined in a new White Paper, developed in consultation with the government and tourism professionals.

0
December 3, 2021 | Local News

Imperious Mike James can’t save Roca side

Luke Entwistle

Having fallen to an on-the-buzzer defeat to Lyon in their previous match, AS Monaco basketball once again faded away in the final quarter, as Turkish side Fenerbahce ran out 96-86 winners.

0
