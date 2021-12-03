Gogo shows it’s never too late to learn

Sunday, December 5, 2021
To celebrate the International Convention on the Rights of the Child, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella joined their father Prince Albert and aunt Princess Caroline for the screening of a film showing that one is never too old to learn nor too old to fight for what is right.
Photo by Manuel Vitali, Government Communication Department
From 15th December, all staff working in public venues in Monaco, including restaurants and bars, must present a valid health pass.
Guidelines for a sustainable tourism sector in Monaco have been outlined in a new White Paper, developed in consultation with the government and tourism professionals.
Having fallen to an on-the-buzzer defeat to Lyon in their previous match, AS Monaco basketball once again faded away in the final quarter, as Turkish side Fenerbahce ran out 96-86 winners.
The Star Team for the Children celebrated its 20th anniversary with a friendly World Stars Football Match at Stade Louis II yesterday, with the Star Team MC winning 3-2 against the Formula 1 Drivers Team. Created by Prince Albert II and Mauro Serra in 1993, the Start Team raises funds for associations helping children in need, and this year the benefits will go to the Princess Charlene Foundation…