Golden Foot: Will it be Messi’s turn to win the prestigious award?

While the eyes of the footballing world are still firmly fixed on the World Cup in Qatar, Monaco is getting ready to host the Golden Foot, with Lionel Messi among the nominees to succeed Mohamed Salah.

The World Cup only concludes 18th December, but just three days later, the stars of the sport will descend on the Principality, with one of those stars making a literal mark in history by having their foot printed on the Promenade des Champions in Monaco.

The 20th edition of the award, to be held in the Grimaldi Forum on 21st December, was moved to later in the year due to the ongoing tournament in Qatar. Initially an event that was held in early November, it was moved to late November in 2021 (the winners are pictured above) in order to coincide with the awarding of the Ballon d’Or in Paris. Now to late December in 2022.

Legends of the game such as Juan Sebastien Veron will be present at the event as will Turkey manager Fatih Térim, with the work of both individuals set to be recognised. The largest question remains: who will succeed Salah as the winner of the prestigious Golden Foot award?

As always, there is a star-studded list of nominees. Miraculously, Messi has never won the award. Voting for the winner has now closed and therefore the outcome of his World Cup campaign with Argentina won’t be a factor in deciding whether he finally gets his hand – or foot – on the award.

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema is also considered to be a favourite. The Frenchman won the 2022 Ballon d’Or after a string of incredible performances that guided his team to the Champions League title.

Harry Kane, Gareth Bale, Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mané and many others are also nominated for the award.

Photo source: Golden Foot