Government action: Monaco news round-up

Monaco’s week in review: the International Hydrographic Conference, new ambassadors from around the world, road safety and fresh ideas from the Principality’s Youth Council.

INTERNATIONAL HYDROGRAPHIC ORGANISATION

From 1st to 5th May, 450 representatives from the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) met in the Principality for its third General Assembly.

Prince Albert II and Minister of State Pierre Dartout were both present at the opening ceremony before the group got down to business, discussing new developments in nautical cartography, technology and international technical standards as well as women’s empowerment in the sector. A Memorandum of Understanding with the United States’ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) was signed, and there were strides made with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

On 4th May, Prince Albert II paid a visit to the USNS Bruce C. Heezen from the United States Navy with Denise Campbell Bauer, Ambassador of the United States of America to France and Monaco, during which the ship’s captain and crew presented the cutting-edge on-board technologies used to feed the nautical cartography databases.

AMBASSADOR SEASON

The Principality has welcomed several new ambassadors to its shores over the past few weeks, who each presented Letters of Credence to Prince Albert II before being officially sworn in by Isabelle Berro-Amadeï, Government Counsellor-Minister of External Relations and Cooperation, at lunches organised at the Hotel Hermitage.

The first of the newest diplomats came on 5th May, when representatives for Poland, Thailand, Greece and Kosovo were introduced. This was followed by a second ceremony held on 9th May, which greeted delegates from Estonia, Jamaica, Peru and Cuba.

Monaco hosts 47 foreign embassies or consulates within its borders and 138 non-resident embassy locations, mostly, but not all, in Paris.

YOUTH COUNCIL WRAPS UP 16TH SESSION

The Economic, Social and Environmental Council for Young People (CESE) closed its 16th session on 10th May with Minister of State Pierre Dartout.

Since 2007, the CESE has held a yearly forum that allows young people to make their voices heard in public debates on areas of interest within civil society.

High school students from the Lycée Albert 1er, the Lycée François d’Assise Nicolas Barré and the Lycée Technique et Hôtelier de Monaco have met throughout the year with professionals who helped them to develop and present, during this closing session, four draft wishes, which were the subject of the debates.

The wish list included the idea of creating an electric taxi-scooter service, finding better ways to integrate the deaf into society, the installation of geothermal panels in Monaco and updated cyclist safety measures.

MINISTER OF STATE WELCOMES MARITIMES POLICY EXPERTS

Monaco’s Minister of State Pierre Dartout welcomed representatives of the Fondation Méditerranéenne d’Etudes Stratégiques (FMES) on 11th and 12th May. This is a three-decades-old association led by former admirals and defence officials, who explain the Mediterranean’s maritime policies to top executives in the public and private sectors. The idea is that they incorporate these strategies into their own organisations, making for a universal base to work from.

On this visit, which took place at the Oceanographic Museum, the FMES delved deeper into the seabed policies in place in France and the Mediterranean.

Dartout spoke to the 18 attendees at the conference, who came from the industrial, media, sea administration, environmental, yachting, scientific and judiciary sectors, saying, “Monaco’s international audience and the values that drive it, under the impetus of Prince Albert II, oblige the Principality to remain in very close contact with maritime and environmental issues. Monaco is a maritime Principality.”

CURBING BAD BEHAVIOURS BY MOTORISTS

The large public events that come to the Principality mostly run smoothly, but sometimes a few bad apples ruin the barrel. To stop the unplanned gatherings of sports cars, which have in the past given rise to traffic offenses and inappropriate and dangerous behaviours, the government has decided that during the Grand Prix, from 25th to 28th May, and Top Marques, 7th to 11th June, offending vehicles will face an increased immobilisation period.

These measures will be taken to preserve peace and public safety and should be respected by all.

Photo source: Monaco Communications Department