Weather
12 ° C
12°C
Friday, April 24, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 stands at 94 in Monaco: 27 cured, 5 hospitalised, 3 in ICU, 1 resident death

Government deficit means belt tightening in 2020

Government deficit means belt tightening in 2020

By Stephanie Horsman - April 23, 2020

The vote by the National Council on Wednesday night to amend the 2020 budget includes the “exceptional and historic” step of implementing a deficit – something not seen in the Principality since the financial crisis in 2009.

The new budget has created a fiscal deficit of €477.3 million to keep Monaco’s government running smoothly. This number roughly equals one-third of the Principality’s overall budget, and a quarter of the available funds from the Constitutional Reserve Fund (FRC).

The fund is fully endowed with €5.5 billion, but only €2 billion of that is in ready cash. This may sound like a tremendous amount of money but drawing vast sums from the reserves is not typically how things work in Monaco. In order to stay within this allotted financial plan, the government will need to not only tighten their belts, but also to generate income to replenish the coffers.  

Jean Castellini, Minister of Finance and the Economy, asks for the government to be “prudent and pragmatic in the budgetary choices which will require drawing from this Reserve Fund. It is the heritage of all Monegasques. It must be managed with intelligence, parsimony and in a virtuous way.”

He goes on to remind us that “In a country where the budget is generally voted in balance, where the last deficit episode dates back to the 2009-2011 period following the global crisis (€200 million spread over three years), we are talking here of almost €350 million of excess expenses… over three months!”

The Minister of Finance suggested some options to help along economic recovery, including new revenue streams from the digital economy, local commerce and the tourism industry, which is expected to bounce back once the epidemic is over.

Along with income possibilities, though, monetary caution is required. The Minister states that government operating expenses must be kept to a minimum. Expect to see more cost cutting measures such as the Palace’s recent announcement that they will be running a tighter ship this year. Finally, he reminds people to keep investing in the Principality and show belief that these times will pass quickly.

 

Photo: Jean Castellini, Minister for Finance and the Economy, © Direction de la Communication – Manuel Vitali

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco Scientific Centre starts Covid testing
Next articlePrince’s Foundation initiates “day after” campaign

Editors pics

April 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Dr. Kostadin Yanev, creator of Activ5

While the crisis has been catastrophic for the physical fitness industry, it has provided the digital fitness industry with fertile ground to penetrate the market and establish itself as a long-term major player.

0
January 29, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

0
January 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Department of Labour expands e-services

The Monegasque Department of Labour is taking its commitment to the Extended Monaco programme to the next level with a restructured system for employees and job seekers.

0

daily

April 23, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government deficit means belt tightening in 2020

Stephanie Horsman

The vote by the National Council on Wednesday night to amend the 2020 budget includes the “exceptional and historic” step of implementing a deficit - something not seen in the Principality since the financial crisis in 2009.

0
April 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

New Trade Figures show weak forecasts

Stephanie Horsman

A new report by IMSEE shows trade figures declined in 2019, and experts warn that the current forecasts are likely to see much steeper drops for 2020 than previously predicted.

0
April 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

The €500 million cost of Covid-19

Stephanie Horsman

Here is a breakdown of what Monaco’s exceptional 2020 budget looks like and where the €500 million in crisis money is going.

0
April 21, 2020 | Business & Finance

Principality braces for €500m deficit

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s budget deficit is set to top half a billion euros this fiscal year due to the Covid-19 crisis.

0
MORE STORIES

Rowing for the Rocher

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_2870" align="alignnone" width="450"]Photo: Tobi 87 Photo: Tobi 87[/caption]

At the end of a long journey on Sunday afternoon, nine rowers made it to Monaco from the Italian capital of Rome having covered a total of 476 kilometres at sea and five days of travel. Each participant rowed for three hours in a traditional rowing boat with a 90-minute break to rest and sleep, all in the cause of Rocher du Cœur, a Monaco charity that helps children who are in hospital for a long time take a brief trip outside.

The purpose of the Barj Challenge 2 was to collect funds for the benefit of the association, which was founded by two carabinieri of the Prince in 2013.

Bernard Boucher, President, said he was “more than happy” everyone arrived. Especially at the beginning, it was not obviously the case, he added. The boat that followed suffered some damage ... and the start was delayed by 24 hours.

“The first day was very difficult,” said Eric Farineau, one of the rowers. “There was a lot of wind and head-on waves. But Mother Nature was with us. The wind dropped.”

Reception in Brussels

NEWS/DIPLOMACY: A reception has been held in Brussels to mark the anniversary of Prince Albert’s accession. A total of 350 guests attended the event, held in the gardens of the ambassador’s official residence. Her Excellency Sophie Thevenoux, Monaco’s Ambassador to Belgium and Head of the Mission to the European Union, together with Mr Thevenoux, welcomed 60 ambassadors of friendly countries. Her Royal Highness Princess Lea of Belgium and Archduchess Anne Gabrielle of Austria were among the distinguished guests. Also present were members of the international media and personalities from the world of economy and finance.