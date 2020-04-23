Government deficit means belt tightening in 2020

Friday, April 24, 2020
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 stands at 94 in Monaco: 27 cured, 5 hospitalised, 3 in ICU, 1 resident death
Photo: Jean Castellini, Minister for Finance and the Economy, © Direction de la Communication – Manuel Vitali
The vote by the National Council on Wednesday night to amend the 2020 budget includes the “exceptional and historic” step of implementing a deficit - something not seen in the Principality since the financial crisis in 2009.
A new report by IMSEE shows trade figures declined in 2019, and experts warn that the current forecasts are likely to see much steeper drops for 2020 than previously predicted.
Here is a breakdown of what Monaco’s exceptional 2020 budget looks like and where the €500 million in crisis money is going.
Monaco’s budget deficit is set to top half a billion euros this fiscal year due to the Covid-19 crisis.
At the end of a long journey on Sunday afternoon, nine rowers made it to Monaco from the Italian capital of Rome having covered a total of 476 kilometres at sea and five days of travel. Each participant rowed for three hours in a traditional rowing boat with a 90-minute break to rest and sleep, all in the cause of Rocher du Cœur, a Monaco charity that helps children who are in hospital for a long time take a brief trip outside.
The purpose of the Barj Challenge 2 was to collect funds for the benefit of the association, which was founded by two carabinieri of the Prince in 2013.
Bernard Boucher, President, said he was “more than happy” everyone arrived. Especially at the beginning, it was not obviously the case, he added. The boat that followed suffered some damage ... and the start was delayed by 24 hours.
“The first day was very difficult,” said Eric Farineau, one of the rowers. “There was a lot of wind and head-on waves. But Mother Nature was with us. The wind dropped.”