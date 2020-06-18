Weather
Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 94 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Government extends financial aid 

By Cassandra Tanti - June 18, 2020

The Prince’s Government has taken new steps to support businesses in Monaco affected by the Covid-19 crisis and to help save jobs.

As part of the gradual lifting of confinement, the government, in consultation with the National Council, is changing the support system for businesses to adapt to the current situation, initiating a new Policy to Support Economic Recovery.

From 1st July, the government will alter the Guarantee Fund and create a new loan system for businesses struggling to get back on their feet amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

These bank loans, approved by the Monegasque Association of Financial Activities (AMAF), will have a State guarantee of up to 65% of the total loan amount. The borrower will only have to guarantee the remaining 35%. Loans can be anywhere from €35,000 to €500,000, and can be combined with the ‘Covid’ loan if already granted.

To apply, people just need to talk with their normal banking establishment, which will explain the criteria and documents to be provided. That credit institution will then examine the application file together with the Monegasque Guarantee Fund.

Meanwhile, in an effort to protect jobs, the government has decided to extend the ‘Extraordinary Minimum Income’ and ‘Aid to Companies’ initiatives by one month. The payment will be automatically applied to the month of July for those who have requested this aid in previous months.

The ‘Extraordinary Minimum Income’ and ‘Aid to Companies’ financial assistance equates to €2,500 for beneficiaries who have been able to resume their activity since 4th May 2020, or whose activity was not forced to close on 18th March. For those that were forced to remain closed throughout the month of May, the total payment will be €5,000.

The government is also studying the implementation of various support programs for the national economy, set to be announced soon.

 

 

Monaco property buyer younger and non-European, says...

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
monaco propertyThe typical buyer profile of Monaco homes is in flux, skewing younger, and leaning toward non-Europeans, according to a recent report by Knight Frank. Buyers from China, the Middle East, and Russia are reportedly springing for Monaco properties priced above €10 million ($11 million), while their British, Italian, Swiss, and northern European peers tend to be active in buying properties below those price points, according to property-report.com. “Not only is the age of buyers lower than it was a decade ago, but the nationality of buyers can increasingly be defined according to their purchasing power,” wrote Knight Frank researcher Kate Everett-Allen. Monaco remains a highly coveted tax haven among high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) worldwide. “Unlike many other tax havens, it is neither remote nor compromised on its lifestyle offering,” Edward de Mallet Morgan, head of Knight Frank’s Monaco department, said. “Monaco is, after all, located on the most sought-after coast in the Mediterranean, with the Côte d’Azur and the Italian Riviera on its doorstep, ski resorts an hour away and Nice airport with connections to Europe and beyond within approximately a 30 minute drive.” While the Principality baulks at the label “tax haven”, it’s home to 12,200 millionaires, and has seen a 62 percent increase in its population of wealthy people or those with net assets of more than €30 million over the last 10 years, according to Knight Frank. Prices for Monaco properties have also soared by 27.8 percent over the last five years, according to the Monaco Statistics office. Meanwhile, a survey by market research company New World Wealth ranked Russia as having the world’s sixth biggest outflow of individuals worth over $1 million (€990,000), with the number of millionaires in the country falling 2 percent last year. The conflict in Ukraine and the depreciating ruble have driven rich Russians to other shores. In a survey by property broker Tranio.com and Spear’s Russia, 58 percent of HNWI emigrants from Russia cited geopolitical and economic instability as main reasons to change their country of residence and buy overseas property. Around 2.2 percent reasoned that they were in search of more attractive tax regimes.

Venturi unveils latest Formula E model

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_2979" align="alignleft" width="300"]Photo: Diegogarciam1 Photo: Diegogarciam1[/caption]

Venturi has unveiled its new model to compete in the third season of the FIA Formula E, which starts on October 9 in Hong Kong. The innovative electric racing car team, led by Monaco’s Gildo Pallanca Pastor, will have a chance to showcase the new car at a pre-season outing at Donington, the UK circuit.

Visually, the car has a new front aileron, but more importantly it has a lighter power train and an optimised gearbox. A long-term partnership with the German equipment supplier ZF was also announced. “We are very proud to have reached an agreement with the company that built its international reputation in the most prestigious championships, Formula 1, endurance, rally,” Gildo Pastor said. “This partnership will allow our team to continue to increase its capabilities.”

The 2016-2017 season includes twelve races with Monaco (13 May) and Paris (20 May), among them.