Government extends financial aid 

Thursday, June 18, 2020
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 94 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
The Prince’s Government has taken new steps to support businesses in Monaco affected by the Covid-19 crisis and to help save jobs.
As part of the gradual lifting of confinement, the government, in consultation with the National Council, is changing the support system for businesses to adapt to the current situation, initiating a new Policy to Support Economic Recovery.
From 1st July, the government will alter the Guarantee Fund and create a new loan system for businesses struggling to get back on their feet amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.
These bank loans, approved by the Monegasque Association of Financial Activities (AMAF), will have a State guarantee of up to 65% of the total loan amount. The borrower will only have to guarantee the remaining 35%. Loans can be anywhere from €35,000 to €500,000, and can be combined with the ‘Covid’ loan if already granted.
To apply, people just need to talk with their normal banking establishment, which will explain the criteria and documents to be provided. That credit institution will then examine the application file together with the Monegasque Guarantee Fund.
Meanwhile, in an effort to protect jobs, the government has decided to extend the ‘Extraordinary Minimum Income’ and ‘Aid to Companies’ initiatives by one month. The payment will be automatically applied to the month of July for those who have requested this aid in previous months.
The ‘Extraordinary Minimum Income’ and ‘Aid to Companies’ financial assistance equates to €2,500 for beneficiaries who have been able to resume their activity since 4th May 2020, or whose activity was not forced to close on 18th March. For those that were forced to remain closed throughout the month of May, the total payment will be €5,000.
The government is also studying the implementation of various support programs for the national economy, set to be announced soon.
In 2020, sustainable investing is a hotter than ever topic and it’s clear that finance professionals can no longer allow themselves to ignore ESG issues in their investment analysis and decisions.
With her fleet of decked out shipping containers, Brandi DeCarli is revolutionising local food production, helping communities to grow their own food with clean technology.
It's been revealed in a not-so-shocking report that Monaco suffered with a massive downturn in business sentiment in April of this year due to the closure of “non-essential” businesses brought on by the coronavirus epidemic.
Acclaimed entrepreneur James Caan CBE shares his thoughts on the retention of talent and how you can help your team navigate these challenging times.
Venturi has unveiled its new model to compete in the third season of the FIA Formula E, which starts on October 9 in Hong Kong. The innovative electric racing car team, led by Monaco’s Gildo Pallanca Pastor, will have a chance to showcase the new car at a pre-season outing at Donington, the UK circuit.
Visually, the car has a new front aileron, but more importantly it has a lighter power train and an optimised gearbox. A long-term partnership with the German equipment supplier ZF was also announced. “We are very proud to have reached an agreement with the company that built its international reputation in the most prestigious championships, Formula 1, endurance, rally,” Gildo Pastor said. “This partnership will allow our team to continue to increase its capabilities.”
The 2016-2017 season includes twelve races with Monaco (13 May) and Paris (20 May), among them.