Government is revamping legal website

[caption id="attachment_8570" align="alignnone" width="707"]Minster of Health and Social Affairs, Stéphane Valeri[/caption] Stéphane Valeri, Minister for Health and Social Affairs, has announced his resignation from the post after seven years. In a press release issued on Wednesday, May 24, Mr Valeri said: “The Sovereign Prince has allowed me to take a new turn in my professional life, accepting my resignation, which will take effect at the end of the month.” The Minister, who was profiled in Monaco Life last November, added, “For me, it has been an honour and a great source of pride to have been able to serve him for more than seven years as a Government Minister in order to maintain and further develop the Monegasque social model and the excellence of our care system.” He continued, “During all these years, I have given the best of myself to live up to the confidence that Prince Albert II has shown me by appointing me to these duties. I have been able to count on exceptional teams for their professionalism, dedication and human qualities. I will never forget their commitment to the Principality and I thank them. For the most part, since my objectives have been achieved, my successor will be able to bring a fresh perspective and count on all my support.” Minister Valeri, very well respected in Monaco on all levels, said that he will be joining the business world, developing a communications company, his original domain. After taking time to recharge his batteries, he is looking forward to opening a new chapter in his life.https://monacolife.net/?p=8562