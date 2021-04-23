Government is revamping legal website

Friday, April 23, 2021
9 Covid cases 21 Apr, 8 hospitalised, 3 in ICU, 43 home monitored, 2,308 recoveries, 30 deaths, 63 incidence rate, 32% population vaccinated
Photo of the Legal Affairs Department at the Residence of the Minister of State as part of the overhaul of Légimonaco, by Michael Alesi / Government Communication Department
After the French prime minister announced the country’s third wave “seems over”, the elected officials of the Alpes-Maritimes region have come up with an eight-step plan.
Prince Albert has unveiled a bust of World War II resistance fighter Rene Borghini, in tribute to the Monegasque who was arrested and killed in 1944 by the German forces.
Légimonaco, the public interface for government policy and reference for national laws, is being redesigned for the first time since its inception in 2008.
Attention all Coya fans. The popular Latin American restaurant is kicking off its fourth season in Monte-Carlo on Friday and this year, there’s a new chef at the helm.