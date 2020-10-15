Weather
Thursday, October 15, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

5 new cases of Covid-19 on 15 Oct. in Monaco brings total to 253: 7 hospitalised - 3 residents, 1 in ICU, 31 home monitored, 217 healed, 1 resident death

Government members lead flu campaign by example

By Cassandra Tanti - October 15, 2020

Minister of State Pierre Dartout was one of three leading members of the Prince’s Government to be vaccinated against the seasonal flu on Thursday, kickstarting Monaco’s large scale, free vaccination campaign.

As the circulation of the Covid-19 virus remains “very active” throughout the region, the government is strongly recommending the population be vaccinated against the seasonal flu. “It is important to do everything possible to limit, as much as possible, the combined effects of the two viruses which could circulate at the same time,” said the government in a statement.

Health professionals have been instructed to initially only vaccinate citizens and residents aged over 65, who have automatically received a voucher from SPME or CCSS. This voucher allows the holder to access one free vaccine in a pharmacy. The patient can then have the vaccine administered by a pharmacist, an attending physician or a private nurse.

The government indicated that it will soon communicate the vaccination process for other categories of people.

“The goal of the Monegasque health authorities is to get as many people as possible to be vaccinated. For this reason, the flu vaccine is this year fully reimbursed for anyone affiliated with Monegasque social security,” the statement reads.

There are a number of advantages to having the flu shot.

Seasonal flu and Covid, although caused by very different viruses, have identical symptoms: fever, cough, fatigue, and muscle pain. Diagnosis will therefore be easier if an infected person shows these symptoms but is vaccinated against influenza.

Each year, some flu patients are admitted to the emergency department with complications, but hospital resources need to be available to address serious forms of Covid.

Vaccination can also reduce the number of PCR tests carried out to determine if a person has coronavirus, when they are actually contaminated with the flu.

When a person has symptoms that are evocative of Covid, professional or school closures are the rule pending the results of PCR tests to reduce the risk of spreading the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Therefore, vaccination decreases the number of closures.

Finally, eliminating the flu reduces the number of days people will have to be away from school or work.

Minister of the Interior Patrice Cellario and Government Secretary General Robert Colle were also given the jab on Thursday to launch the campaign.

 

 

Photo caption: Minister of State Pierre Dartout © Government Communication Department / Manuel Vitali

 

 

 

 

MORE STORIES

Digital health records soon available in Principality

Patients in Monaco will soon benefit from having their medical history stored in e-health records. EHRs, as they are otherwise known, are real-time, patient-centered records that make information available instantly and securely to authorised users.  The Government of Monaco and the French Ministry of Solidarity and Health recently met in Paris at the Delegation for European and International Affairs to discuss the future of e-health in the Principality. The meeting, led by Deputy Delegate for European and International Affairs of the French Ministry of Health Elvire Aronica and Minister of Social Affairs and Health Didier Gamerdinger, was dedicated to discussions on shared medical files and the positive impact on caring for patients in future. E-health records will soon be available in Monaco and will contain pertinent information on any health-related act carried out in Monaco, except in the case of explicit refusal by the patient, allowing both authorised medical professionals and patients to have records available at their fingertips, saving time and possibly lives. The ideal set-up is to have an open exchange system with health care providers outside of the Principality, particularly in France, to ensure the best care is possible by allowing medical teams access to instant patient data, and opening the doors to the newest telemedical practices. "The shared medical file that will be set up in the Principality of Monaco will have to be interoperable with foreign healthcare systems and more particularly with the French system, to be truly comprehensive and at the service of the patient," said Didier Gamerdinger. Monaco is dedicated to the implementation of digital health records within its borders, but is also taking measures to educate health professionals abroad on the benefits of using technology in patient assessment. In October, Monaco hosted the e-HealthWorld Conference at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel, bringing together health care workers to learn more about connected health care options, notably the burgeoning telemedicine field. Telemedicine, sometimes called telehealth, is the distribution of health related services and information via email, phone or video conference. It allows long-distance clinician and patient interactions with regard to care, advice, diagnosis, reminders, monitoring, education and even more advanced situations such as remote robotic surgeries, physical therapy at a distance or test interpretation. The advent of e-health can allow patients, particularly the elderly or those with limited mobility, almost instant access to health care as well as creating a system whereby patients are not required to be physically present in a hospital or doctor’s office to receive information.   Top photo: ©DR

First ‘Red box project’ launched in Monaco

Following the launch of SheCanHeCan’s ​Equality Pledge in September, an event that sought ​to increase awareness about our collective responsibility and ability to make gender equality a reality, ​their first mission to act on this national call for equality is to tackle period inequality in Monaco. Project Manager Kasey Robinson’s pledge is to “​end period inequality in Monaco and to make environmentally friendly products available to all women and menstruating individuals.” Most commonly referred to as ‘period poverty’, this term refers to the global crisis still facing girls and women (including non-binary and trans individuals) who still struggle or are unable to access sanitary products. According to Global Citizen, women and young girls who menstruate are ​ostracized from basic activities, like eating certain foods, or socializing, all over the world. The cultural shame attached to menstruation and a shortage of resources stop women from going to school and working every day. Period poverty is the lack of access to sanitary products, menstrual hygiene education, toilets, hand washing facilities, and/or waste management. Period poverty is regularly represented as a problem in developing countries, however the issue has come to the forefront following recent legislative changes in the UK this year. It is estimated that, in the UK, 1/10 girls (1/7 in London - Plan International UK) cannot afford sanitary products. A number of UK-based NGOs such a ​free periods​ and ​The Red Box Project​ set out to change these statistics.. The Red Box Project was founded in 2017 by a group of friends who wanted to give local young people access to sanitary products after having learnt about ‘period poverty in the news. The first boxes were set up in Portsmouth. Since then, there have been over 5000 boxes provided to schools across the UK. With the support of The Red Box Project SheCanHeCan is the first organisation to address the issue of period inequality in Monaco. The challenges are different and include a continued lack of access, social taboos and a lack of knowledge about menstrual hygiene in the Principality. “Shockingly, even the most luxurious hotels and restaurants might only provide sanitary products upon demand. This inequality extends to the schools where these products are not made available in the students’ toilets,” says Kasey Robinson. “Installing a Red Box in the student toilets provides students with instant, shame free access to a range of period products, and a dignified and environmentally friendly way to dispose of them.” The boxes at the International School will be filled with products from UK-based, women lead companies Freda and ​Fab Little Bag​. Freda’s period products contain no chemicals and are made of 100% certified organic cotton and are biodegradable, hypoallergenic and free from chemicals and synthetic fibres and their pads contain 100% eco-friendly and renewable materials. Fab Little Bags are biodegradable period disposal bags, that open one-handed, they are a practical, environmentally friendly way to keep tampons out of the sewers, rivers and the ocean. They allow users to dispose of their products in a dignified way in the case of absence of a specific bin. This initiative not only tackles the issues of period inequality but with the assistance of the SheCanHeCan Ambassadors uch as the International School of Monaco the project also teaches leadership and confidence skills, knowledge of women lead companies to young girls, an environmentally friendly approach to solving gender inequality issues and increased education on a global topic for all students. As Global Citizen also highlight, “young boys ​benefit ​from menstrual hygiene education, too. Educating girls and boys on menstruation at an early age at home and school promotes healthy habits and breaks stigmas around the natural process.” Speaking about the project itself, SheCanHeCan International School of Monaco Ambassador/Project leader said: “Period inequality is a serious issue that has impacted, is impacting, or will impact all females [and menstruating individuals]. In many cases, the driving factors for this divide are social norms and the only way to combat these is to challenge ideas, mentalities, and prejudices. The Red Box Project allows us to do just that, by uprooting stereotypes and allowing girls and women to focus on their education instead of their period.”  

 