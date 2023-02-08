Government orders Monaco businesses to switch off

The streets of Monaco will look eerily different in the deep hours of the night from this Friday as the government enforces a plan to save energy.

The Prince’s Government revealed on Wednesday that it had just set by ministerial decree dated 10th February the procedures for switching off interior and exterior lights, as well as window and sign lighting, in certain business premises, which will be in force until 30th April 2023.

The new rules, it says, are in line with its energy management plan.

“The lighting of facades and professional premises and spaces must now be turned off from 11pm to 6am, unless the shops are open or in operation during these hours,” states the government.

Any lights inside a building – even computer screens – will also be required to be turned off.

Temporary exemptions will be considered at the discretion of the Minister of State.

“These measures will help to reduce visual pollution and electricity consumption, while respecting the living environment and the energy management commitments made by the Government from the start of the energy crisis,” added the government.

Photo by Monaco Life