Weather
13 ° C
13°C
6°C
Light Rain Showers
Friday, January 22, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

25 new Covid cases on 20 Jan. brings total to 1,287: 34 hospitalised: 19 resident + 8 in ICU: 4 resident, 142 home monitored, 1,058 recoveries, 9 deaths

Government organises Sciences Po Winter School 

Government organises Sciences Po Winter School 

By Stephanie Horsman - January 22, 2021

The Monaco Department of International Cooperation has just completed its seventh year of Winter School in conjunction with the Sciences Po Menton campus, only this year, all classes were held virtually for the first time ever.

The Middle East Mediterranean Campus of Sciences Po Paris in Menton was organised with the help of the Monaco Department of International Cooperation (DCI). The programme is made for first-year students to raise awareness of the possible vocations available to them after graduation, as well as to teach them about various rights in the AMNO zone, which covers the Middle East and North Africa.

Since 2015, DCI has worked together with its partners, all experts in their fields, to speak with students enrolled at Sciences Po Menton. This year, there were 131 pupils from 28 different countries. But instead of being together in a classroom, the teacher-experts and students were all, for the first time ever, remotely learning.

The unusual circumstances brought about by the global pandemic meant that students were introduced to International Humanitarian Law by Frédéric Joli, spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross, to the Law of Persons with Disabilities by Dr Jean-Baptiste Richardier, founder of Handicap International, and the Right to Food by Geneviève Wills and Patricia Colbert, from the World Food Program and recent Nobel Peace Prize recipients. These more restrictive conditions were a reminder to students that life for some is always more closed and that the freedoms enjoyed in the West are not the same for all.

In his opening speech, Laurent Anselmi, Minister of External Relations and Cooperation, said: “Here you are – here we all are – immersed in a reality that is more constraining, less free, less mobile, less abundant. In a way, it is likely that this situation will make you more attuned to the harsh humanitarian and social realities that you will be addressing.”

The week was wrapped up with a “solidarity creative challenge” where students were grouped into teams and asked to promote five different rights discussed, with the use of visual aids. A prize was awarded to the team with the best presentation.

The Winter School represents a unique opportunity to create vocations among these future leaders, and to promote the united image of Monaco.

 

Photo: Sciences Po Menton © Communication Department / Michael Alesi

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco-ville ‘villa’ sells for €75 million
Next articleGovernment launches e-health initiative

Editors pics

January 22, 2021 | Local News

Prince’s Foundation joins Clean Arctic Alliance

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has signed the Arctic Commitment and pledged its support for a ban on the use and carriage of heavy fuel oil in Arctic shipping.

0
January 22, 2021 | Local News

Government launches e-health initiative

A new website, Monaco Santé, has been created in the Principality, providing information and services for residents and visitors including online bookings and consultations.

0
January 21, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

New developments in vaccination programme

The Grimaldi Forum will become vaccination headquarters from Monday, while a new online booking service is helping to speed up the rollout in Monaco.

0
January 20, 2021 | Local News

Superfast shuttle boat trials ahead of launch

An innovative new shuttle boat called Monaco One will be able to transport passengers from the new port in Ventimiglia to Monaco in just 10 minutes. 

0

daily

January 22, 2021 | Local News

Prince’s Foundation joins Clean Arctic Alliance

Cassandra Tanti

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has signed the Arctic Commitment and pledged its support for a ban on the use and carriage of heavy fuel oil in Arctic shipping.

0
January 22, 2021 | Local News

PCR test needed for EU-France travel

Stephanie Horsman

All travellers entering France from Europe by air or sea will have to present a negative PCR test from Sunday 24th January.

0
January 22, 2021 | Local News

Government launches e-health initiative

Cassandra Tanti

A new website, Monaco Santé, has been created in the Principality, providing information and services for residents and visitors including online bookings and consultations.

0
January 22, 2021 | Local News

Government organises Sciences Po Winter School 

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco has just completed its seventh year of Winter School in conjunction with the Sciences Po Menton campus, only this year, all classes were held virtually for the first time ever.

0
MORE STORIES
rentree, back to school, monaco

Upbeat start to school year

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_21585" align="alignnone" width="984"]rentree, back to school, monaco Photo: Manuel Vitali/DC[/caption]

On Monday, Isabelle Bonnal, Director of National Education, Youth and Sports, accompanied by Marie-Cécile Moreno visited Collège Charles III and the École de la Condamine in order to follow closely the start of the new school year, marked in particular by two highlights.

At the Collège Charles III, a rehearsal took place in a musical atmosphere. The students of all classes had the privilege to benefit from a musical reception. A group of the Academy of Music and Theater Rainier III, composed of three musicians playing guitar, bass and drums, conducted by Ludovic Tallarico, professor at the Academy, performed famous jazz tunes.

[caption id="attachment_21586" align="alignnone" width="984"]rentree, back to school, monaco Photo: Manuel Vitali/DC[/caption]

At the École de la Condamine, Mrs Bonnal was able to see the implementation of the dress code for classes CP, CE1 and CE2. In accordance with the request made to the parents, the pupils had all donned a white polo shirt bearing the coat of arms of the school, expressing their belonging to the school of Condamine and highlighting their Monegasque identity.

 

Stars’n’Bars leave the 90s behind

Local News Marie Thouvenel -
[caption id="attachment_17992" align="alignnone" width="2048"]Photo: Facebook Stars'n'Bars Photo: Facebook Stars'n'Bars[/caption] On Tuesday, June 13, Monaco’s most recognised sports bar revealed its new logo, which co-founder Kate Powers described as a “necessary modernisation" to more effectively meet its customers’ needs in the 21st century. No more American and Monaco flags, no more blue and red. It’s a complete 90s makeover: a single star with white and green – to represent the earth and sea – plus a more sophisticated font. A real tribute to the co-owners’ eco-responsible vision: “We only have one planet, so it is our duty to protect it. We need to leave our children a nice place,” explained Kate, adding, “It’s important for us to have this community here. Some of our clients came when they were kids. Now they come with their own kids. This is amazing.” Designed by Nice Sustainable Design School (SDS) and Colibri Monaco, a communications consultancy agency, the new Stars’n’Bars trademark immediately won Kate over: “We liked it pretty much right off! We kept the star but now it looks lighter and cleaner.” During the press conference at StarDeck, co-founder Didier Rubiolo pointed out that the logo had already been shown at Stars’n’Bars Courchevel, which opened in December 2016, and it will also be used in the other Stars’n’Bars locations in Abu Dhabi (opened 2010) and Punjab (opened 2013), as well as for merchandising and staff uniforms. Both Kate and Didier still love what they do and do what they love for one reason: “To make a difference.” It was in 1993 that the pair had the idea for Stars’n’Bars, after opening their first restaurant, The Texan. In fact, the name Stars’n’Bars originates from The Texan when bartender Jean-Pierre Baldwin (more affectionately known as "Coach") said "we must always treat our customers as stars," and because in the new restaurant there were three bars. Now, 24 years later, Stars'n'Bars serves more than 240,000 customers a year, is 100 percent run on electricity provided by renewable energy sources, has its own urban vegetable garden, operates as an Eco-Hub and Kate and Didier drive an electric company car … which, of course, proudly displays a brand new Stars’n’Bars logo. starsnbarslogo

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=9188

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=15826  