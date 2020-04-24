Government outlines plan to de-escalate lockdown

Friday, April 24, 2020
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 stands at 94 in Monaco: 35 cured, 2 hospitalised and in ICU, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
Health Minister Didier Gamerdinger has revealed more details of the government’s plan for returning life back to “normal” after confinement, including the availability of cheap masks for employers to purchase for their workers.
The vote by the National Council on Wednesday night to amend the 2020 budget includes the “exceptional and historic” step of implementing a deficit - something not seen in the Principality since the financial crisis in 2009.
A new report by IMSEE shows trade figures declined in 2019, and experts warn that the current forecasts are likely to see much steeper drops for 2020 than previously predicted.
Here is a breakdown of what Monaco’s exceptional 2020 budget looks like and where the €500 million in crisis money is going.
In the rarefied world of luxury yachts, the Monaco Yacht Show (MYS), this year running from September 28 to October 1, is a must-visit event, both for its glamorous setting as well as for the huge numbers of yachts you can view, admire and buy. It’s a place where both amateur enthusiasts and industry figures can discover the latest trends in naval architecture, technological advances and the newest gadgets and accessories, in a reflection of a high-powered industry that, perhaps more than any other, is driven by the potent purchasing power of its wealthy clientele.
Some 34,000 participants from around the world will take part in this year’s MYS, with 40 new yachts set to debut in their world premier. Throughout the entire event you can expect to see 125 super yachts, 104 motor yachts and 17 sailing yachts on show, collectively valued at an astonishing €3 billion.
This year, 400 VIP guests are flocking to the show’s opening gala on 27 September, where the third edition of the Monaco Yacht Show Awards will take place. There will also be the highly exclusive Monaco Yacht Summit, where an audience of 50 will gather to take part in thematic workshops that discuss today’s super yacht.
Finally, as well as an exhibition space that occupies an area totalling 20,000 square metres in size, the 2016 MYS will also see the unveiling of a new exhibition space, the Car Deck, dedicated to a carefully curated selection of luxury vehicles that will be available for test drives and purchasing. (Source: artsandcollections.com)