Weather
18 ° C
18°C
11°C
Sunny Intervals
Friday, April 24, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 stands at 94 in Monaco: 35 cured, 2 hospitalised and in ICU, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Government outlines plan to de-escalate lockdown

Government outlines plan to de-escalate lockdown

By Stephanie Horsman - April 24, 2020

Health Minister Didier Gamerdinger has revealed more details of the government’s plan for returning life back to “normal” after confinement, including the availability of cheap masks for employers to purchase for their workers.

As the Covid-19 virus begins to slow its march through the population, Monaco’s Minister for Social Affairs and Health announced in a press briefing on Thursday 23rd April the preparations that are being made for life post-confinement.  

The three-pronged plan includes no surprises. Masks, screening tests and digital tracing will all be the hallmarks of de-escalation in the Principality.

The procurement of masks has been a point of concern since the start of the health crisis. A secure and reliable supply of masks has now been obtained, so every resident will have access to medical masks until they are no longer required. Obtaining the masks was an arduous process however, according to the minister, and fraught with trouble. Mr Gamerdinger revealed that scammers attempting to sell sub-par masks without proper safety certifications were a problem that the government had to overcome.  

“We have succeeded in securing supply chains,” said the minister. “To date, in stock in Monaco, we have 3.6 million surgical masks and 274,000 FFP2 masks. And we have over €9 million worth of masks on order.”

Two free cloth masks per resident and disposable masks for employee are slowly becoming available. Video tutorials on how to maintain and wear the masks are broadcast on the government’s Facebook page and the Monaco Info channel.  

“We are thinking about distribution on a very large scale, therefore our entire population and all our employees,” added Mr Gamerdinger. “The idea is to protect everyone.”

Cloth mask distribution for all residents aged 16 to 65 is in progress and deliveries by La Poste is expected to end Thursday 30th April.

Employers will be able to buy single use disposable masks at cost (1€ plus VAT) from the government. Distribution has already started through employers’ organisations.  

The government has established an ordering process for employers on its website.

Wearing a mask will not be mandatory, but with access to affordable protective gear, the government is hoping most people and companies will comply.

Widespread screening is also in the works. The government plan is to “look at what the epidemiological status of residents and employees of the Principality are, so we can quickly tell a person if they are positive or not, isolate them and confine them if necessary.”

A new automaton converted by the Monaco Scientific Centre will allow for more tests to be processed faster in the coming weeks. The minister disclosed that a company based in Monaco has also recently filed a patent on a new test what has allegedly been able to isolate proteins from the virus. Blood tests are also being ramped up – 1,000 tests have been delivered and are being checked for uniformity. Once this is complete, an additional 30,000 tests will be arriving from a company out of Hamburg, with the possibility of obtaining an additional 20,000 if needed.

The last component toward a safe post-lockdown period is digital tracing. The government is considering using geographic tracking software on smartphones following similar experiments in Singapore and Hong Kong, and those zplanned for Germany and France.  

“It’s a system that you download to your phone. We activate the Bluetooth function and your phone will record the coordinates of all the phones you are close to when you are traveling,” explained Mr Gamerdinger. “You then indicate if you are positive and the system will notify all the people with whom you were in contact. This allows them to be invited to be tested if they have symptoms.”

The government is also looking at Google and Apple, two companies with vast tracking experience who are working together to develop a mobile application to track Covid-19 patients and alert people in contact. Again, usage will be voluntary, especially as many people are sensitive to their privacy protection and individual freedoms.

 

Photo: Pixabay 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articlePrince checks up on Larvotto building site
Next articleMCSEBC changes format

Editors pics

April 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Dr. Kostadin Yanev, creator of Activ5

While the crisis has been catastrophic for the physical fitness industry, it has provided the digital fitness industry with fertile ground to penetrate the market and establish itself as a long-term major player.

0
January 29, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0
January 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Casino Square to be renovated by Easter

Work has begun on renewing Casino Square and SBM President Jean-Luc Biamonti has stressed that, while the move is necessary to improve security, the glamorous look of Monaco’s most famous square will be maintained.

0
January 14, 2020 | Business & Finance

Department of Labour expands e-services

The Monegasque Department of Labour is taking its commitment to the Extended Monaco programme to the next level with a restructured system for employees and job seekers.

0

daily

April 24, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government outlines plan to de-escalate lockdown

Stephanie Horsman

Health Minister Didier Gamerdinger has revealed more details of the government’s plan for returning life back to “normal” after confinement, including the availability of cheap masks for employers to purchase for their workers.

0
April 23, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government deficit means belt tightening in 2020

Stephanie Horsman

The vote by the National Council on Wednesday night to amend the 2020 budget includes the “exceptional and historic” step of implementing a deficit - something not seen in the Principality since the financial crisis in 2009.

0
April 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

New Trade Figures show weak forecasts

Stephanie Horsman

A new report by IMSEE shows trade figures declined in 2019, and experts warn that the current forecasts are likely to see much steeper drops for 2020 than previously predicted.

0
April 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

The €500 million cost of Covid-19

Stephanie Horsman

Here is a breakdown of what Monaco’s exceptional 2020 budget looks like and where the €500 million in crisis money is going.

0
MORE STORIES

In numbers: women in the workplace

New IMSEE figures have revealed where women are placed in the business world of Monaco, and the results are less than surprising.

Monaco Yacht Show’s €3 bn collection

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_1137" align="alignleft" width="450"]Photo: © Monaco Yacht Show. Photo: © Monaco Yacht Show.[/caption]

In the rarefied world of luxury yachts, the Monaco Yacht Show (MYS), this year running from September 28 to October 1, is a must-visit event, both for its glamorous setting as well as for the huge numbers of yachts you can view, admire and buy. It’s a place where both amateur enthusiasts and industry figures can discover the latest trends in naval architecture, technological advances and the newest gadgets and accessories, in a reflection of a high-powered industry that, perhaps more than any other, is driven by the potent purchasing power of its wealthy clientele.

Some 34,000 participants from around the world will take part in this year’s MYS, with 40 new yachts set to debut in their world premier. Throughout the entire event you can expect to see 125 super yachts, 104 motor yachts and 17 sailing yachts on show, collectively valued at an astonishing €3 billion.

This year, 400 VIP guests are flocking to the show’s opening gala on 27 September, where the third edition of the Monaco Yacht Show Awards will take place. There will also be the highly exclusive Monaco Yacht Summit, where an audience of 50 will gather to take part in thematic workshops that discuss today’s super yacht.

Finally, as well as an exhibition space that occupies an area totalling 20,000 square metres in size, the 2016 MYS will also see the unveiling of a new exhibition space, the Car Deck, dedicated to a carefully curated selection of luxury vehicles that will be available for test drives and purchasing. (Source: artsandcollections.com)