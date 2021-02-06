Government strengthens restrictions

Saturday, February 6, 2021
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
29 new Covid cases on 5 Feb. brings total to 1,625: 61 hospitalised: 36 resident + 10 in ICU: 6 resident, 151 home monitored, 1,350 recoveries, 19 deaths
Monaco employees have been ordered to return to remote working as part of new restrictions by the government to fight a rapidly deteriorating health situation in the Principality.
Minister of State Pierre Dartout gave a press conference late Friday in which he outlined the latest measures by the Prince’s Government.
It comes as health authorities reported another Covid-related fatality on 5th February, a 77-year-old resident, marking the 19th coronavirus victim in Monaco, the overwhelming majority of which have occurred in the first months of this year.
From Monday 8th February, it will be compulsory for all Monaco employees to work from home if their position allows it. This order will remain in place until 19th February when it will be reviewed.
The government is also moving to reduce the number of people gathering in retail spaces and churches, setting a limit of one person for every four square metres of space, down from six square metres.
Meanwhile, a maximum of six people is allowed in public spaces instead of the previous limit of 10. This does not apply to large families.
Covid screening in the Principality is also being stepped up, with PCR tests now available without prescription at the Espace Léo Ferré. Appointments are still necessary however.
And anyone entering Monaco from a foreign country, expect France, is required to produce a negative PCR test of less than 72 hours. Workers and students are exempt.
Within the home and other private settings, the government recommends that citizens restrict groupings to six people to limit the risk of contamination.
It is also asking supermarkets to allow only two people per shopping trolly to reduce overall numbers, and advises stores to open earlier in the morning.
Photo by Chris Montgomery on Unsplash
MonaBike will be opening new stations in underrepresented areas of the Principality, giving better coverage and making the environmentally-friendly transport all the more appealing.
Organising a vehicle inspection, or Control Technique, just became a lot easier in Monaco with the launch of an online booking service as part of the Extended Monaco program.
Monaco’s Covid death rate has skyrocketed since the beginning of 2021, with 10 out of all 14 fatalities occurring in January alone, and the latest on 1st February.
The EU is in a dispute with Swedish-Anglo pharma company AstraZeneca after the drug maker rejected demands that vaccine supplies be diverted from the UK to the continent.