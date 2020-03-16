Government warns against anti-inflammatory drugs

Monaco health authorities have issued a warning about the use of ibuprofen, cortisone and other anti-inflammatory drugs in confirmed and possible cases of Covid-19.

France’s Health Minister Olivier Veran sent social media into a spin on Saturday, tweeting that non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) could be an “aggravating factor” for the new coronavirus.

On Monday afternoon, the Monaco government issued the same warning.

“We remind you that the treatment of high fever or pain for Covid-19 or any other respiratory illness is paracetamol, not exceeding the dose of 60 mg/kg/day and 3g total/day .. NSAIDs should be banned.”

If people are taking corticosteroids or other immunosuppressants for a chronic condition, then they should continue to take their medication unless otherwise advised by their doctor.

“This recommendation has been widely distributed to all health care professionals,” said the health department.