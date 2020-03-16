Government warns against anti-inflammatory drugs

Monday, March 16, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the Principality's 9th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus
Monaco health authorities have issued a warning about the use of ibuprofen, cortisone and other anti-inflammatory drugs in confirmed and possible cases of Covid-19.
France’s Health Minister Olivier Veran sent social media into a spin on Saturday, tweeting that non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) could be an “aggravating factor” for the new coronavirus.
On Monday afternoon, the Monaco government issued the same warning.
“We remind you that the treatment of high fever or pain for Covid-19 or any other respiratory illness is paracetamol, not exceeding the dose of 60 mg/kg/day and 3g total/day .. NSAIDs should be banned.”
If people are taking corticosteroids or other immunosuppressants for a chronic condition, then they should continue to take their medication unless otherwise advised by their doctor.
“This recommendation has been widely distributed to all health care professionals,” said the health department.
Monaco health authorities have issued a warning about the use of ibuprofen, cortisone and other anti-inflammatory drugs in confirmed and possible cases of Covid-19.
Nice Côte d'Azur Airport is closing Terminal 1 in response to a downturn in activity due to the Covid-19 epidemic, switching all of its operations to Terminal 2.
The Monaco Government ordered the closure of all bars, restaurants and non-essential businesses from midnight Saturday, 14th March, until further notice.
The Prince’s Government has announced that all schools and crèches will be closed as of Monday 16th March until further notice.