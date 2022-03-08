Weather
28 Covid cases 7 Mar, 13 hospitalised - 6 res, 1 in ICU, 87 home monitored, 9,372 recoveries, 51 deaths, 422 incidence rate, 71% vaccinated

GP works enter next stage

By Cassandra Tanti - March 8, 2022

The next phase of preparatory works for the Monaco Grand Prix are underway with infrastructure installations at the port.

Once again this year, the Monaco e-Prix, the Monaco Historic Grand Prix and the Monaco F1 Grand Prix will take place back to back from 30th April until 29th May, so works have begun in earnest.

After preparing and resurfacing the roads for the street circuit, installations have now begun in the port area and will continue in the Monte-Carlo district on 20th March.

The usual minor traffic disruptions and parking bans are expected, while the MonaBike station at Place Sainte-Dévote will be moved to Promenade Honoré II from 21st March, and that of the Parking des Pécheurs will be closed temporarily from 21st May. The relocation of the Place d’Armes station near the Rond-Point du Canton is scheduled for the same period in May.

Users of Public Car Parks as well as those of the Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco (CAM) and Azur lines will be kept informed of the measures introduced at each phase of the works.

 

 

Photo: Direction de la Communication-Michael Alesi

 

 

 

March 8, 2022 | Local News

How do I talk to my children about the war in Ukraine?

We ask clinical psychologist and children’s author Dr. Regine Muradian how parents can help children get their heads around the war on Ukraine after having just endured two years of a global pandemic.

0
March 3, 2022 | Local News

“Extensive” flight network this summer at Riviera airport

Nice airport has announced a return to near normality in terms of the number of flights available this summer season, with hundreds of destinations back on offer including eight long-haul flights.

0
March 1, 2022 | Business & Finance

MonacoTech welcomes six new start-ups for 2022

Get to know the new projects that business incubator MonacoTech has selected to support and nurture this year, which range from an algorithm that detects cancer to hybrid powertrains.

0
February 28, 2022 | Local News

“The window to a liveable future is closing rapidly”

Nathalie Hilmi, an author of the new IPCC report on climate change released Monday, tells Monaco Life it’s not too late to change the future of our planet if we speed up our measures to act and adapt.

0

March 8, 2022 | Local News

Women business leaders on the rise, slowly

Stephanie Horsman

The latest report published by IMSEE has revealed that of the nearly 13,000 active people on boards and in decision-making positions in Monaco, nearly a third are women. It’s a slow but steady rise.

0
March 8, 2022 | Local News

Latest information: How to help Ukrainian refugees

Stephanie Horsman

The Monaco Red Cross, some private individuals and businesses are still putting out calls for urgently needed supplies to be sent to the refugees of Ukraine. Here’s how you can help and what is needed now.

0
March 8, 2022 | Local News

Lions Club gala returns with auction of sculptures

Luke Entwistle

The works of local artist Marcos Marin, including sculptures of Josephine Baker, Princess Grace and Frank Sinatra, will be auctioned at the Lions Club gala in April, the funds contributing to the group’s humanitarian work.

0
March 8, 2022 | Local News

Monaco voices solidarity with Ukraine at special UN meeting

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s Permanent Representative to the UN has spoken out at an emergency session, condemning the aggressive acts of the Russians on Ukrainian soil, as per the sentiment of the Monegasque government.

0
Profile: Personal stylist StyleMeBella

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
One of Monaco’s most stylish personalities Isabella Marino gives us her hot tips on this year’s fashion trends and advice on how to achieve the perfect look.

Stoli vodka group becomes Venturi’s major sponsor

In a rare show that drinking and driving can indeed go together, Venturi Racing, the Monaco-based Formula E motor racing team, has joined forces with Stoli Group’s elit Vodka.