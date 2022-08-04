Grace de Monaco launches new silk collection

A new three-design silk collection has been released by the “luxury-for-good” brand Grace de Monaco, inspired by the Mediterranean lifestyle and Princess Grace’s inimitable style.
Comprised of scarves and twillies, the glamour, colours and romance of the Med are used to great effect in the making of these lovely pieces.
The Côte d’Azur design summons thoughts of sun-bleached beaches and blue waters as ochre and blue are intertwined in an elegant fashion statement.
The Promenade silk is a modern take on the floral bouquet from the Promenade sur le Rocher collection using a muted colour palette and stylised flowers. The Casino Silk is bold and regal using royal blue and gold with a leaf patten juxtaposed against the brand’s logo.
The pieces are hand screened with great care in Italy and based on the art of Jerome Faillant-Dumas.
This new collection is a fine addition to the brand’s fragrances, scented candles and diffusers and is well in line with the philosophy of Grace de Monaco as a “luxury-for-good” brand.
All revenue from the sale of Grace de Monaco products goes toward her legacy of supporting the stars of tomorrow from the worlds of theatre, dance and film via the Princess Grace Foundation USA.
For more information, visit the Grace de Monaco website by clicking here.