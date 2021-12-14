Grace de Monaco perfume pop-up at Metropole

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_29688" align="alignleft" width="225"]Cédric Braquetti, Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of the Principality of Monaco to the United Nations. Photo: DR[/caption] On the occasion of the launch of the International Decade of Water for Sustainable Development 2018-2028, the Permanent Mission of Monaco to the United Nations (UN) expressed the Principality's concerns regarding the important issues and challenges facing the international community. Underlining its importance, the event was attended by the President of the General Assembly, HE Miroslav Lajčák, and the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres. The Monaco Mission highlighted the actions taken by the Monegasque authorities to reduce and control the national consumption of water. Also highlighted was Monaco's commitment at the international level, in particular through its financial support of numerous cooperation projects, such as those promoting access to drinking water for vulnerable populations or those promoting sustainable management of this problem. Later in the day, on the occasion of the UN Press Correspondents Association evening, the Principality awarded the Prince Albert II Prize, which recognises the best journalistic coverage of UN activities highlighting climate change, biodiversity and water.