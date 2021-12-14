Grace de Monaco perfume pop-up at Metropole

Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Grace de Monaco is a new luxury brand inspired by Grace Kelly whose first fragrance, Promenade Sur le Rocher, is as enduring and elegant as the late Princess herself.
From this Thursday, people aged 65 and over in France will need a third dose of the Covid jab in order to retain their health pass. Here are the details on the next phase of the Covid health crisis.
AS Monaco basketball head coach Zvezdan Mitrovic has been replaced by former coach Sasa Obradovic, in a surprise move announced on Monday night.
Organisers of the International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo have regretfully announced the postponement of the event for a second year in a row, citing the ongoing Covid pandemic.
