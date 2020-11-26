Grace Kelly silver screen mask collection

The Princess Grace Foundation-USA has unveiled an exclusive line of limited-edition, hand-sewn face masks inspired by Grace Kelly’s iconic fashion looks to help support the creative community in America.

The face masks were designed exclusively for the Foundation by Paul Tazewell, Princess Grace Award Winner, Tony Award-winning Hamilton costume designer and designer for Spielberg’s upcoming West Side Story.

The limited-edition face masks feature three designs inspired by Grace Kelly’s most memorable fashion moments on the silver screen – Rear Window, Dial M for Murder and To Catch a Thief – along with a sleek mask design heralding the Foundation’s illustrious crown logo.

“We look forward to selling these hand sewn limited edition masks to people who are interested in supporting the arts as well as anyone who is a fan of Princess Grace’s iconic Hitchcock film looks,” Brisa Trinchero, CEO Princess Grace Foundation-USA told Monaco Life.

The face masks can be obtained by donating to the Foundation – $100 per mask (approx. €85) – and the proceeds will directly support the Princess Grace Foundation’s performing arts grants program and put critical funds directly into the hands of many deserving artists at a time when they need it most.

Under the direction of Matthew Neff’s company neffnyc, a full-time costume stitcher for the current Broadway revival of West Side Story, these unique masks are being hand-sewn by the artisans of Broadway’s costume community who lost their jobs due to Covid-19.

To make a tax-deductible donation to the Princess Grace Foundation and receive your choice of Grace Kelly-inspired face masks, visit https://pgfusa.org/masks/.