Weather
12 ° C
12°C
3°C
Sunny Intervals
Monday, January 18, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

11 new Covid cases on 17 Jan. brings total to 1,205: 31 hospitalised: 18 resident + 11 in ICU: 4 resident, 118 home monitored, 995 recoveries, 8 deaths

Green light for Monte-Carlo Rally

Green light for Monte-Carlo Rally

By Cassandra Tanti - January 18, 2021

The 89th Monte-Carlo Rally is underway amid tough restrictions – no spectators, strict adherence to France’s 6pm curfew, and blanket Covid testing for all involved.

Martine Clavel, Prefect of the Hautes-Alpes, on Thursday issued an order authorising the 89th edition of the Monte-Carlo Rally in the department from 18th to 24th January, following similar decisions taken by the prefectures of the other departments crossed – Alpes de Haute-Provence, Drôme, Isère and Alpes-Maritimes, as well as the favorable opinion of the Departmental Road Safety Commissions.

“It’s excellent work that has been carried out with the Automobile Club de Monaco. The professionalism of this organiser allows the first round of the WRC world championship to take place in conditions of health safety which are essential for everyone,” said Martine Clavel.

Monaco’s Espace Léo Ferré screening centre was opened uniquely on Sunday for the marshals and members of the Automobile Club of Monaco (ACM). More than 500 PCR tests were carried out in order for the 89th Monte-Carlo Rally to take place.

Photo by the Automobile Club of Monaco

Another condition that had to be met is that fans would not be able to watch this year’s event from the sidelines. Hundreds of race marshals and police will be deployed along the route to ensure there are no groupings of people.

“In order to fight the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, the Organising Committee of the 89th Monte-Carlo Rally – in agreement with the FIA, the Promoter of the World Rally Championship (WRC) and all the local authorities involved – has decided to allow no spectators whatsoever on and around the event. It will be organised behind closed doors, as was the case in Turkey and Sardinia at the end of the previous season,” said the ACM in a statement.

Meanwhile, the event schedule has been reorganised to respect the 6pm curfew in force.

The Automobile Club of Monaco has announced that the special stages can be followed live on www.amc.mc, on the WRC+ app and on official social networks. The national (Canal + and Radio France) and local (Dauphiné, Alpes 1 and D! Ci TV) media are also partners of the event.

The 89th Monte-Carlo Rally will kick off from Gap on Thursday 21st January at 1:10pm.

 

Top photo by World Champion Rally Driver Ott Tänak during his second day of pre-event testing in Gap.

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleASM take win against Montpellier
Next articleMayor details upcoming projects 

Editors pics

January 18, 2021 | Local News

Stéphane Valeri: 80,000 vaccinations is our goal

National Council President Stéphane Valeri is calling on all residents and workers in Monaco to be vaccinated as soon as possible, to put a “definitive end to this terrible pandemic".

0
January 17, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Vaccination campaign: who’s in round two?

Close to 2,400 elderly residents and health workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The next stage begins on Tuesday, targeting people in two more vulnerable categories.

0
January 13, 2021 | Culture

Crucial funding continues for Monaco’s main cultural centre

The Grimaldi Forum’s largest sponsor, CMB, has renewed its partnership for 2021, securing a world-class cultural programme for the year including the Alberto Giacometti summer expo.

0
January 12, 2021 | Local News

Prince highlights Med initiatives at Paris summit

Prince Albert has addressed world leaders at the One Planet Summit in France’s capital, saying that the preservation of seas and forests is the preservation of humanity.

0

daily

January 18, 2021 | Local News

Mayor details upcoming projects 

Cassandra Tanti

In his traditional new year meeting with the press, Monaco’s Mayor Georges Marsan has revealed that the new digital Monegasque Identity Card will be rolled out in the next months.

0
January 18, 2021 | Local News

Green light for Monte-Carlo Rally

Cassandra Tanti

The 89th Monte-Carlo Rally is underway amid tough restrictions - no spectators, strict adherence to France’s 6pm curfew, and blanket Covid testing for all involved.

0
January 18, 2021 | Local News

ASM take win against Montpellier

Stephanie Horsman

The Red and Whites have gone three for three, starting the second half of the Ligue 1 season with a three-two win against Montpellier on the opponent’s home turf.

0
January 18, 2021 | Local News

Boris Herrmann: Two and a half months alone at sea

Stephanie Horsman

Boris Herrmann has hit a patch of doldrums in the Atlantic during this late stage of the Vendée Globe, saying that “the sea and sky are messy.” But progress is still being rapidly made.

0
MORE STORIES

New agreement eases cross border checks with...

Local News Staff Writer -
The process of cross-border checks between companies and banks in Switzerland and Monaco has been facilitated with the signing of a new agreement.

Cash-back tax deal for Falcao

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_3774" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Facebook AS Monaco Photo: Facebook AS Monaco[/caption] Monaco’s star Colombian strike Radamel Falcao is ready to admit to tax fraud allegations in Spain in return for a cash settlement, according to Spanish press reports. Falcao played for Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2013, when the tax offences were alleged to have taken place. He had already paid €7.2 million into court two months ago, and if the eventual fine is the reported €6 million, he will receive a refund of the balance. The deal will avoid the need for a trial. Other footballers to face tax enquiries in Spain in recent months are Barcelona's Lionel Messi, PSG’s Neymar and Ronaldo. Falcao’s tax troubles centred on the sale of image rights, as did Neymar’s. The Spanish prosecutor’s office has not confirmed the Falcao report. Especially since the departure of Kylian Mbappe for PSG, AS Monaco is especially dependent on Falcao for its goals. In his latest outing, at home on Saturday, the striker scored a brace of goals against Strasbourg, with the eventual scoreline 3-0.

READ ALSO: AS Monaco looks to youth

Cercle Bruge  