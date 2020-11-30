Green light to chase casino debt

Tuesday, December 1, 2020
1 new Covid case on 30 Nov. brings total to 609: 10 hospitalised, 7 resident + 4 in ICU, 2 resident, 19 home monitored, 556 recoveries, 3 deaths
Photo source: SBM
Remote working for cross-border employees was the hot topic of discussion between the Monaco government and Italy’s new Ambassador in Monaco Giulio Alaimo this week.
The National Council has passed a long-awaited bill allowing the SBM to chase bad debts incurred at its casinos – a move which could already put millions back into its coffers.
The Principality has received four new ambassadors this week from Japan, Spain, Czech Republic and India.
Four weeks after France entered its second lockdown, the country will begin its gradual release, with stores reopening just in time for the busy Christmas period.